AUSTIN — Seeking to end the federal government’s legal bid to block Texas’ new abortion law, state Republican leaders want a U.S. appeals court to rule that the Biden administration has no standing to sue the state over the restrictions considered the strongest in the nation.
The decision late Friday to block an injunction against the new law was made by a panel of three “intervenors” for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Department of Justice, which filed this lawsuit challenging Texas’ law, has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to respond to Texas’ request for a longer-term reinstatement of enforcement.
The decision could hinge heavily upon the state’s ability to support its argument that the federal government has no legal basis to intervene.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has focused heavily on that issue in his comments about the legal challenges, saying in a Tweet late Friday that he “will continue to fight to keep Texas free from federal overreach.”
Gov. Greg Abbott also has repeatedly sounded off over “federal overreach” on government policies ranging from immigration to energy.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who specializes in the federal judiciary, said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that he doesn’t find the state’s argument convincing, especially because Pitman had found in his ruling that the Texas law was designed with the intention to “circumvent the rule of law.”
“One reason we have federal courts is to prevent states from stopping people exercising their constitutional rights,” Tobias said. “Many people believe in many courts have said that The Department of Justice and the U.S. government can go into federal court to protect constitutionally recognized rights that are long standing like that expressed in Roe vs Wade.”
Nevertheless, he does expect the 5th Circuit Court to rule in favor of extending the override of Pitman’s injunction, no matter what the DOJ says in its case for resuming the emergency injunction.
Tobias explained that the decision to extend the stay, thereby allowing enforcement of Senate Bill 8 to continue for the time being, is not a ruling on the case itself, but merely a decision about whether or not the case warrants emergency action to halt enforcement.
“They’re just saying, ‘we want to go back to the status quo before the ruling by Pitman,’” he said.
The DOJ’s argument for lifting the stay, and allowing Pitman’s block on enforcement to stand, will likely have to do with the significant decrease in the number of abortions performed in Texas due to SB 8.
“The Texas Heartbeat Act saves approximately 100 lives from abortion per day,” anti-abortion rights group Texas Right to Life said in a statement. Pro-abortion rights groups estimate that only between 10% and 15% of the number of abortions performed before the new restrictions are legal under SB 8.
A decision about extending the stay could be handed down by the court as early as mid-week. Tobias said the same panel that made the decision to resume enforcement may give Texas 24 hours to respond to the DOJ’s arguments. After that, it likely won’t take long for the court to make a ruling.
However, some anti-abortion rights groups may interpret the extension of a stay as a sign for sympathy with Texas’ arguments in the case. In a statement on Friday, Texas Right to Life said the original stay on Pitman’s injunction may hint at what’s to come with the 5th Circuit’s ruling.
“The administrative stay is not permanent, but tonight’s victory optimistically signals how the court may rule on the merits of the case,” the statement read.
In his ruling, Pitman said that the law was unconstitutional both because it violates both what case precedent establishes as a right to abortion and the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.
“A state may not, within its authority, legislate in a manner that deprives its citizens of the avenues of redress required under the Constitution,” wrote Pitman. “Here, S.B. 8 is deliberately structured so that no adequate remedy at law exists by which to test its constitutionality.”
Abortion providers
Whole Woman’s Health said on Thursday that its clinics had resumed providing abortions to people more than six weeks pregnant in Texas after the injunction was issued. Following news that a stay had been placed on the injunction, it said in a statement on Friday evening that its four Texas clinics were “open and in compliance with all laws at all times.”
“Our staff, doctors and leadership are in this for the long haul,” the statement read. “Texans can always count on Whole Woman’s Health to keep our doors open and continue the fight for their abortion rights.”
In the days after the injunction was issued, anti-abortion rights groups warned that if a stay were granted SB 8 lawsuits could be retroactively filed against anyone who abetted abortions in Texas while the injunction stood.
Planned Parenthood said in a statement late Friday that scheduled appointments for patients seeking abortions after six weeks of pregnancy would be canceled, a result of the appeal court’s order.
“This is a major loss for Texas patients and abortion providers, who have navigated the law’s devastating effects on abortion access for over a month now,” Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement. “The Fifth Circuit has again disregarded half a century of precedent upholding the constitutional right to abortion.”