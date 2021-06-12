One person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with a shooting early Saturday in downtown Austin that left 14 people injured, investigators say.
A man was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Austin police said. His name had not been released.
Police said they were still looking for the second person they believe was involved in the shooting, which occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, a popular entertainment district lined with bars and restaurants..
Authorities initially said they were searching for one gunman, but interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said later that a second man was being sought in the case. A detailed description of that person was not provided.
“I will say that I feel we are going to be successful in getting them into custody, so we are actively working on that,” Chacon said.
Early reports had indicated 13 people were injured, but Chacon raised the number of victims to 14. Two of them remained in critical condition, but the rest were believed to be in stable condition. No fatalities have been reported.
Twelve people were taken to nearby hospitals, and one went to an urgent-care clinic. None of the victims’ names were released.
“As this incident unfolded ... it became clear there were many, many victims,” Chacon said.
He said that police believe the shooting was the result of an “isolated incident between two parties” and that the large annual Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally taking place in the city was not related “in any way,”
“Almost all of those victims are innocent bystanders; they are not involved in this to our knowledge,” he said.
Officers were at the scene within minutes of learning about the shooting and “were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals,” Chacon said.
Officers used police cruisers to take six of the victims to hospitals because the large crowds in the area made it difficult for ambulances to reach the wounded.
“It is a large crime scene, and I’m very grateful at this point that we do not have more people that are deceased,” Chacon said.
Police said the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was involved in the investigation “out of an abundance of caution.” The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were called for assistance.
“We’re reviewing all of the video sources that we have,” Chacon said, adding that authorities were going through police body-worn cameras, as well as surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Taylor Blount, who said he works as a bartender nearby, was taking a break when he heard the shots. He said the area around the bar was as crowded as it had been before the coronavirus pandemic.
“There was a pause after the shots went up, maybe three or five seconds,” Blount said. “Then everybody started running in different directions.”
He said he pushed everyone he could into the bar before closing and locking the door.
“I told everybody to get down,” he said, adding that about 40 people hid inside the bar.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a written statement Saturday that officials “remain concerned for the two individuals in critical condition” and “are now focused on catching the suspect.”
Adler said elected officials and police had recently escalated the city’s efforts against gun violence, including a violence intervention program announced in April, but “this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.”
“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” Adler said.
Chacon said in April that the city had experienced a 124% increase in crimes involving firearms between 2015 and 2020.
“We try to keep it as safe as we can,” he said Saturday, “but what we have seen in recent months and over the last year or so is an increase in our gun violence. And so this is just emblematic of that, it continues, and it’s something that we’re really trying to work to decrease.”
Gov. Greg Abbott thanked first responders and expressed his support for the wounded in a written statement.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Other elected officials also took to social media, with Democrats pushing for gun reform and Republicans tying the shooting to the lack of police funding and resources.
In a written statement Saturday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, lamented the rise of gun violence in the nation.
“Exactly five years since the Pulse Nightclub Shooting, more than a dozen Austinites were harmed last night in gun violence terror right here on 6th Street,” Doggett wrote. “Following closely the condition of those in critical care, as the evidence mounts — shooting by shooting — of the harm done by Republican obstruction of reasonable gun safety legislation.”
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, praised the city’s police for their response, and called on city leaders to “make the right decisions to restore Austin.”
“Crime in Austin continues to rise as our police force faces reduced resources, leaving Austinites feeling unsafe. The perpetrator must face swift justice for this heinous crime and I support all of law enforcement’s efforts to ensure that,” he said.
Ike Hajinazarian, a White House spokesman, shared the following statement:
“Austin has become just the latest American community to wake up ravaged by an act of senseless gun violence. While we pray for the shooting’s victims and their families — and thank first responders for their quick, heroic work — we must not lose sight of what this tragedy again makes clear: it’s long past time for the Senate to pass meaningful gun reform and allow Texans — and all Americans — to enjoy a night out without the fear of another night of gun violence.”
Anyone with information about the case may contact Austin police at 512-974-8477 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.