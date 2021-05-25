Even more showers are possible in Dallas-Fort Worth early Wednesday after Tuesday’s rainfall made it 10 straight days with precipitation for the region.
About half an inch of rain had fallen at DFW International Airport by Tuesday evening. So far this month, a little more than 6 inches of rain has been recorded at the airport. May 15 was the last dry day for North Texas.
According to the National Weather Service, rain showers and storms could move into North and Central Texas early Wednesday. The main threat from the storms is flooding.
The weather service issued flood warnings Tuesday morning as scattered thunderstorms began to move through North Texas. Flood warnings are issued when inclement weather and flooding is imminent or already happening, the weather service says.
A flood warning affecting the Trinity River in Dallas County is set to expire at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Similar warnings in Tarrant and Collin counties had expired by Tuesday evening.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office closed multiple roads in the southern parts of the county around 11 p.m. Monday. Some of those roads had reopened Tuesday morning, but the office advised people to continue taking alternate routes.
A portion of U.S. Highway 287 in Fort Worth and multiple lanes in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 377 in Keller also were closed Tuesday morning because of high water.
The forecast for the remainder of Wednesday and most of the day Thursday is dry, according to the weather service. Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s.
The chance for rain is expected to return at the end of the week and into the weekend, with the possibility of strong-to-severe storms with heavy rain and strong winds. Flooding and flash flooding will again be possible.