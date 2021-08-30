A man who killed a Lyft driver Sunday afternoon in Garland and then opened fire at Plano police headquarters before an officer shot him may have been inspired by foreign terrorists, authorities say.
Imran Ali Rasheed, 32, of Garland died from the wounds he sustained in Sunday’s shooting, police said at a news conference Monday. The woman who was slain Sunday was identified as 26-year-old Isabella Lewis of Garland.
Authorities said Rasheed left a note that may explain that his motivation was terrorism, but they said they didn’t have evidence he’d been in contact with a terrorist group.
Garland officers were called Sunday morning to the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive, near Forest Lane and Shiloh Road, where they found Lewis dead. Police soon learned that her car had been stolen and notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for it.
A short time later, Rasheed, who reportedly was “behaving erratically,” walked into the lobby of the Plano police headquarters, left and then returned with a handgun. A civilian employee, who was in the lobby with a visitor, tried to talk to him to calm the situation, but Rasheed opened fire.
The two people in the lobby took shelter, and two officers who heard gunshots responded.
One of the officers tried to shoot at Rasheed through bullet-resistant glass. The second entered the lobby through a side door and fired three shots, all of which struck Rasheed. Rasheed also fired at the officer.
Authorities found Lewis’ car in the headquarters’ parking lot and learned that Rasheed had been the last passenger she picked up. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said there was no indication the two knew each other. He said the shooting was captured on video.
Bryan also said police found a note in the vehicle, apparently left by Rasheed, whose contents led them to contact the FBI.
Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, said authorities think Rasheed may have been inspired by foreign terrorist organizations to commit Sunday’s acts.
But DeSarno said there was no evidence Rasheed was directed by or in contact with such a group. The FBI is continuing to investigate who Rasheed may have been in contact with.