The man whom Allen West admitted physically confronting at DFW International Airport over a disagreement about masks last week said he wants to press charges, alleging that the Texas GOP gubernatorial candidate “violently” tore off the man’s mask.
In an interview with The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, Lawrence Eric Stern said he was told by a DFW Airport detective this week that the case has been presented to the Grapevine Municipal Court. The court did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the case.
Stern said that, if approached by authorities, he would agree to press charges against West.
According to a report by DFW Airport police, Stern was standing in the airport’s Terminal B shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 3 when he saw West, who had just arrived on a flight from Tallahassee, Fla., walking through the terminal without a mask on. Until at least January, the Transportation Security Administration is requiring people walking through any U.S. airport terminal to wear masks.
Stern told West to put his mask on and called him an idiot, according to the police report. When West approached Stern and asked him to repeat himself, Stern again told West to put a mask on.
“Mr. Stern stated Mr. West then hit Mr. Stern on the right side of the face as he grabbed the mask off Mr. Stern’s face,” an officer wrote in the police report. “Mr. Stern stated he shoved Mr. West back to get him away from him.”
In a statement and Twitter thread hours after the incident, West described “flicking” off Stern’s mask. But Stern told The News that West “violently ripped the mask” off, breaking the straps off the face covering.
West said in the statement that Stern lifted his arms in a fighting stance, which Stern denies. Stern told police and The News that West called him a “stupid white man” before walking away.
The report describes the incident as a simple assault, a Class C misdemeanor. Such charges typically involve fines, but no jail time, upon conviction.
A spokesman for West’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Stern told police he wasn’t hurt, and police did not find any marks on Stern’s face, according to the police report. Authorities obtained video footage of the interaction, but it shows the men only from the chest down and shows no physical contact, the report states.
Stern said he only recognized West after calling him an idiot. He said he has no regrets about the interaction.
“I called him out, basically, because he was breaking the law already,” Stern said. “All of the other 10,000 people I saw that day were complying.”
Contacted by an officer by phone after having left the area, West said he would cooperate with the investigation, according to the police report.
“I thanked Mr. West for his cooperation and informed him a department report would be completed and there could be further action,” the officer wrote in the report.