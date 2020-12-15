DALLAS — Doctors and nurses at Parkland Memorial Hospital charged with saving Dallas County’s sickest COVID-19 patients were among the first in the Lone Star State on Tuesday to be inoculated with the new COVID-19 vaccine.
It happened a day after Methodist Dallas Medical Center became the first North Texas hospital to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.
The arrival of the vaccine in Dallas provides fresh hope in a nearly yearlong battle with one of the nation’s worst public health crises.
Parkland officials at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday administered the vaccine to multiple health care workers who said it would help protect them as they take care of the sickest COVID-19 patients.
The county hospital, which before the global pandemic was already responsible for the care of North Texas’ poorest residents, is expected to vaccinate nearly 6,000 employees during the next 11 days. Assuming more vaccines are made available, all 15,000 employees could be inoculated within a month, according to hospital records.
“I am excited,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, Parkland chief medical officer. “If my folks did not tell me to maintain decorum I’d be jumping up and down right now. What an amazing day, these people around me, they’ve gone through a lot.
“We’re not the first in the world, the country or Dallas, but today, to me, this feels like the beginning ... of the end of this journey, and this is what it really needs to be. I feel hope.”
He was cut off by an announcement in the hospital about someone coding, and he paused his speech.
“We also have hope we won’t have to hear any more of those — that was one of our COVID patients,” he said.
A nurse, Perla Sanchez, was the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Parkland. She said the vaccine represents a path to normalcy.
“This is a big moment in history,” she said in Spanish.
Later, she said in English that the vaccine made her feel more secure. She has been working in the hospital’s ICU with the sickest COVID-19 patients for the past nine months.
“It makes me feel a bit more secure,” she said. “I can continue my work, my job everyday. Here in the next few weeks, we’ll be able to start building immunity, and my chance of getting the disease [is] a lot less.”
Three other sites across Texas were to receive supplies Monday — Wellness 360 in San Antonio, UT Health Austin Dell Medical School and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Nineteen sites, including Parkland and UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, were receiving 75,075 doses on Tuesday.
The national vaccine distribution began in earnest this week after federal regulators gave their approval to the first vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
But distributing it has logistical challenges. The vaccine must be stored in subzero temperatures. And a booster shot must be administered about three weeks after the first dose.
Parkland will begin vaccinating its workers hours after another vaccine made by Moderna cleared a regulatory hurdle, putting it on a path to be distributed as early as this weekend.
Texas is receiving 224,250 vials of the Pfizer vaccine this week that will be distributed to 110 hospitals, according to the state’s health department. Under federal guidelines, the initial doses are allocated for health care workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients. The general public, especially older Americans, should start to be vaccinated early next year.
Parkland also is laying the groundwork to vaccinate an estimated 100,000 adults who visit one of the 12 community clinics early next year.
“The big challenge will be when we finish with Parkland,” said Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia.
Officials here and across the country — taxed by the virus’s relentless grip on the nation that has so far killed 300,000 people — are pleading with residents to maintain other safety precautions for the foreseeable future, including mask wearing and physical distance.
Hospitals in North Texas continue to be overrun with record-breaking COVID cases. On Monday, 17% of available adult hospital beds in the hospital region that includes Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties had a COVID-19 patient. At Parkland on Tuesday, 119 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus, 26 were in intensive care and 23 were on ventilators.
Even Chang admitted he’s not a fan of getting shots and joked right before he received his vaccine that he might scream.
But on a more serious note, he said the vaccine was necessary to get through the worst of the pandemic.
“My grandmother died this year. She died alone,” Chang said. “My kids couldn’t see her. I couldn’t see her. A funeral wasn’t allowed because of COVID-19.
“This is the way out — the vaccine is the way out. Do it for your neighbor, do it for everybody. That’s how we get out.”