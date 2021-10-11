DALLAS — An infectious disease specialist pleaded with Richardson school trustees at their most recent meeting. Stay the course on mask mandates until vaccines are widely available for young children, he begged.
Masking is only a temporary measure and with vaccines coming soon for kids and continued declines in cases, the doctor said, the district can reevaluate the need for masks in coming months.
Trustee Megan Timme later said that access to vaccines could be a trigger for reducing health protocols like mask requirements but needed more information on how older kids, who already have access to vaccines, factored in.
The discussion in Richardson illustrates the way some parents and district leaders are staking the future of school normalcy on a vaccine for young children. And while such a shot could soon be widely available, the next big question is whether enough families sign up.
Dallas County data shows less than 43% of children ages 10-17 have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine is currently available only for those older than 12. In Tarrant County, about half of 12- to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
Pfizer asked federal officials on Oct. 7 to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5-11. Should the company be approved for emergency use, kids could soon begin getting a reduced dose of the vaccine.
A recent Gallup poll found 55% of U.S. parents with children under 12 say they would get their child vaccinated against COVID-19, should it become available. But the number varied based on the parents’ own vaccination status, their level of worry about the virus and their political affiliation.
Doctor concerns
Dr. Michelle Caraballo, assistant professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern, saw firsthand the lagging vaccine rate among kids eligible for the shot. One of the overwhelming responses parents gave for not vaccinating their kids was that they didn’t want their child to “be part of some sort of experiment.”
“I think that this vaccine being approved for emergency use has been confused with experimental use. Those are not equivalent terms,” Caraballo said.
Even though the vaccine was developed quickly to respond to a serious health crisis, that doesn’t mean it is not well tested or not proven to be safe or effective, the doctor emphasized.
Another reason families give for forgoing the vaccine is that it doesn’t feel necessary because COVID-19 doesn’t impact children as severely. While most kids are not seriously sickened by coronavirus, it’s hard to predict who is going to have severe symptoms, Caraballo said.
The delta variant has more severely impacted kids, and some pediatric deaths have been recorded in North Texas. Richardson reported the death of a high school junior last week, and hospital systems sounded the alarm about the number of kids hospitalized around the start of the school year.
Texas public schools, which serve more than 5 million children, have recorded more than 185,000 COVID-19 cases in students so far this school year.
Not all reasons for abstaining are rooted in a family’s perception of science. Some families defer to their child on whether they should get vaccinated. This reason remains surprising to Caraballo.
“The parent will turn to the child and say, ‘Do you want to get a shot today?’ and of course the kid says, ‘No, I don’t want to get a shot,’ and so they don’t do it,” she said.
Dr. Seth Kaplan, a Frisco pediatrician, said he’s seen an uptick in families with teenagers who have come for their shot since in-person classes began.
“There started to be a lot more transmission in that age group, in schools, unfortunately,” he said. “That spurred many people to go ahead and get their kids immunized.”
For Gregory Waller, it was an easy decision to get his 15-year-old son Grant vaccinated. Waller’s wife is in a high-risk category, and his son had previously caught COVID-19.
When the vaccine was approved for Grant’s age group, Gregory left the decision up to his son, but the two had a conversation outlining the risks and rewards of the shot.
“It was simple. He wanted to get life back to normal,” Gregory said.
Grant received his shots through his pharmacy and was vaccinated by the time school started in Fort Worth ISD.
Kaplan expects the breakdown of those willing to get the shot for their younger children to be similar to how it has so far for older kids. Already he has parents of little kids calling every day, asking if they can just go ahead and schedule an appointment for the vaccine.
He tells them: “No, we really do have to wait on the data” to ensure the vaccine is effective and safe.
“There’s no reason to think that it’s not going to be, but there’s a reason we have these processes in place,” Kaplan said.
Some parents’ reason for not wanting their child to get vaccinated appears tied to their political beliefs. The Gallup poll found 21% of Republican parents of kids under 12 were planning to get their child vaccinated, compared to more than 80% of Democratic parents and half of Independents.
Parents also come to Kaplan with questions about various rumors about the vaccine, he said, including those about whether it could impact their child’s future fertility. He tries his best to give them reassuring answers.
“There’s enough out there to debunk that theory since there’s no biologically plausible mechanism for that to happen,” Kaplan said. “That concern has come up with every vaccine that has been introduced in the last 15 years.”
‘A much harder road’
One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders bars local governments and state agencies from mandating vaccines. The governor has frequently emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines will always be voluntary in Texas.
Without the ability to require them, Dallas schools have adopted a unique strategy in encouraging vaccinations. Dallas ISD is offering a $50 incentive to the family of any student older than 12 who shows proof they’ve received the shots.
North Texas schools are also offering clinics throughout the school day and on weekends. Uplift Education, a network of public charter schools, hosted town halls with local medical professionals so families can ask questions and address any lingering hesitancy.
“It has been a much harder road to get our older kids vaccinated than I would have ever anticipated,” Uplift CEO Yasmin Bhatia said. “There’s just a lot of myths out there in the community.”
For every vaccine clinic Uplift hosts, there’s about 50 to 100 kids who get vaccinated, Bhatia said. That’s a steep drop-off in comparison to adult clinics the charter network offered where 1,500 to 2,500 people were vaccinated on average, the CEO said.
There will be some logistical hurdles for young kids because they’re receiving a different dose of the shot.
Schools can set up drive-thrus for school buses, offer in-school clinics or encourage parents to take kids to other providers, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. County officials plan to help with the roll-out.
“It just depends on what the schools want to do,” he said.
County leaders are worried that adults’ vaccine hesitancy could trickle down their children.
“It’s probably going to be harder to get a 6-year-old vaccinated than a 13-year-old,” Jenkins said.
Doctors know they may not be able to convince parents to vaccinate their children with a single conversation, Kaplan said, but they must keep communication lines open to answer questions and offer reassurance.
“At this point,” he said, “the only true way out of this is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”