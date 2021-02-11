North Texans can handle the heat, but snowy and icy roads are a different story.
Freezing rain late Wednesday into Thursday produced icy roads across Dallas-Fort Worth, causing multiple crashes across the area, and now snow could be on the way.
Though forecast details are still unclear, North Texas could see 3 to 6 inches of snow late Sunday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“Significant travel impacts would result from such a storm, especially if models begin to trend toward the higher snow totals,” said Matt Stalley, a Weather Service meteorologist.
Texas Department of Transportation and North Texas Tollway Authority crews began treating roads this week, using a mixture of salt and water called brine, which lowers the freezing point of water, but TxDOT urged drivers to use caution on icy or wet roads.
What should you know about driving in wintry conditions? The National Weather Service offers the following tips:
- Reduce speed and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Avoid making sharp turns or braking suddenly.
- If your vehicle skids, gently steer in the direction of the skid to regain control; resist the urge to jerk the steering wheel in the opposite direction.
- From a stop, accelerate slowly in second gear to get better traction.
- Sand, kitty litter or cardboard can help you regain traction if your vehicle gets struck.
- Take along blankets, water, jumper cables, a flashlight and a tow rope, in case you get stranded.
The road isn’t the only place people need to take precautions when the temperature plummets.
Experts have suggested these tips to prepare for the season.
- Check smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and ensure your chimney is clear and your fireplace is safe for use.
- Check windows and doors to ensure they’re closed tightly and well insulated.
- Wrap pipes to insulate them from cold, and open kitchen and bathroom cabinets so warmer air can circulate around plumbing, especially if pipes are on an exterior wall.
- Let water drip from a faucet that is fed by exposed pipes so the trickle of water can help prevent the pipes from freezing.
- If you plan to be away from home when it’s extremely cold, be sure the heat is on high enough to be sure things won’t freeze.
- Keeping your garage closed is especially important if there’s a water supply line there.
- Ensure that your heating system has been inspected and maintained.
- Stock up on supplies that help you avoid making risky trips in slippery conditions.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has a variety of advice for keeping pets safe from the cold.
Following are some key points:
Know your pets’ cold tolerance, which can vary because of their coat, body fat, activity level and health. Many dogs will need their walks shortened in very cold weather. Arthritic and elderly pets may have more difficulty on snow and ice. Pets with conditions such as diabetes and heart or kidney disease may struggle to regulate their body temperature, and extremely old and young pets may have the same challenge. Although long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to handle the cold better, they can still be at risk. Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing’s disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes. The same goes for very young and very old pets.
Many people overestimate animals’ resistance to the cold. Cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. They really should be kept inside during cold weather. Huskies and other longer-haired and thick-coated breeds that are adapted to cold climates are more tolerant to the cold, but no pets should be left outside for long in extreme weather.
If dogs must be sheltered outside the home, they must have constant access to fresh water — that won’t ice over. The floor of the shelter should be elevated, and bedding must be thick and kept dry. The entrance should be protected from the wind. Because space heaters and heat lamps may burn the animals or cause a fire, it’s best to find a way to accommodate pets inside.
Although dogs may not be too enthusiastic about them, coats and sweaters can be for their own good, especially if they are short-hair breeds. Their paws also should be checked for ice or cracked pads or bleeding, and some people outfit their dogs with booties for anything more than a quick visit outside.
Strays need consideration, too. A warm vehicle engine can draw feral cats looking for a safe spot, so check underneath your car, bang on the hood, and honk the horn before starting the engine to make sure any animals are clear of the vehicle before you drive.
The cold already has been severe enough to harm outdoor plants, but if it’s not too late: Bring them in if you can. Gardeners suggest using sheets, drop cloths, blankets or plastic to cover vulnerable plants outside. You can use stakes to help keep the material from touching the foliage. The coverings should be removed when temperatures rise the next day. Plantings also may be covered by mulch, such as straw, and plants in containers should be clustered together — in a sheltered spot close to the home is best.