Schools in Texas will remain closed until at least early May as part of an executive order that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday to continue to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
A previous executive order from Abbott shuttered schools until midnight Friday, but his most recent order extends the shutdown until May 4. The latest order could also be extended.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said the extended closure wasn’t a total surprise. After a recommendations from President Donald Trump on Sunday, he said local superintendents had planned to speak Wednesday to determine how much further school closures should stretch.
So far, local schools had been extending closures in two-week increments to remain flexible and in hopes of giving families enough heads-up to plan accordingly. Until Tuesday’s order from Abbott, many school district across Denton County had announced closures only through April 20. The last day of school was originally set for May 21.
In addition to Denton ISD, Aubrey, Argyle, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs jointly announced Tuesday that they'll comply with Abbott's order.
With a certainty of closures until early May, Wilson said district teams will have to sort through how to proceed long-term. That might include tightening meal distribution efficiency in order to have less in-person contact. That might entail scaling back the number of workers and volunteers involved.
Even though more parents are at home as businesses shutter or have employees work from home, Wilson said parent support isn’t a complete substitute for professional teaching.
Whenever students are able to get back into school, Wilson said teachers will work to get them up to speed on anything they might have missed.
"We will be able to fill in any learning gaps — that’s what we do in education," he said Tuesday afternoon.
Abbott announced the executive order at a news conference at the Texas Capitol, saying it would bring the state in line with federal guidance urging social distancing, which Trump announced Monday would now run through the end of the month. The order also says Texans "shall ... minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."
"In short, what this provides is that Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that can lead to the spread of COVID-19 while also still having the freedom to conduct daily activities such as going to the grocery stories, so long as you are following the presidential standard of good distance practices," Abbott said.
Abbott made clear he did not consider the executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, taking issue with that terminology. Instead, "this is a standard that's based upon essential services and essential activities," Abbott said.
For over a week, Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide shelter-in-place order, leaving the decision up to local officials. In recent days, they have acted to put most of the Texas population under stay-at-home orders.
Hours before Abbott's news conference, the leaders of the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association released a letter to the governor saying the "time has come" for a statewide stay-at-home order.
"We urge you to implement this strict measure to prevent widespread illness in Texas," the letter said.
There are at least 3,266 coronavirus cases in Texas, including 41 deaths, according to the most recent figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cases are spread across 122 of the state's 254 counties.
There have been 42,992 tests done in Texas, according to the latest numbers.
Even if Denton and other area schools start on time in the fall, there are quite a few students who won’t be returning to campuses.
"Our biggest group of students that we won’t get to see any more are our seniors," Denton ISD's Wilson said. "That’s the group that has the biggest immediate impact."
He said teachers and administrators are working to make sure those students are on track to graduate so they can head out into the workforce, into the military or pursue higher education.