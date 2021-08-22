AUSTIN — While waiting for an elevator outside the Texas House chamber, Houston Democrat Garnet Coleman leaned back in his wheelchair before trying to explain why he helped deliver to Republicans the quorum they needed to approve a controversial elections bill.
As Coleman began to speak, Republican Speaker Dade Phelan darted from his office and gave him the gavel he used to bring the House to order and end the 38-day quorum break Democrats employed to derail the elections bill.
“Thank you, sir,” Coleman said, using his arm to secure the gavel between his left leg and the wheelchair.
It’s not uncommon for leaders in the Legislature to present ceremonial gavels. But this exchange — marking the end of the six-week struggle between Phelan and the majority of House Democrats — has profound relevance for Republicans and Democrats on both sides of the quorum break.
Republicans and some Democrats are hailing Coleman as a hero who ended the winner-take-all clash that they say threatened the institution with prolonged incivility and gridlock.
At the same time, his controversial decision to break with the majority of his party exposed a fissure in the House Democratic caucus. Veteran party leaders insist that returning to the House floor to fight a losing battle is their best option. They said the quorum break has served its purpose, and they used the struggle against the coronavirus as a reason to join Republicans in the second special session.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s 17-item agenda includes COVID-19 legislation.
“You’ve got to take the fight down here,” said Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, who joined Coleman in returning to the Capitol. “You’ve got to fight multiple fronts. … I just felt that it was necessary — after being out 30-plus days — that the fight needed to transition down here.”
Walle and Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, accompanied Coleman as he entered the House chamber Thursday. And on Saturday, more Houston Democrats were at the Capitol, including trailblazing lawmaker Senfronia Thompson and Ann Johnson. This week more are expected, including caucus Chairman Chris Turner of Grand Prairie and Rep. Rafael Anchia of Dallas.
Clearly disappointed, a coalition of veteran and newer legislators question participating in the special session and watching as Republicans hammer through an elections bill and the rest of Abbott’s conservative agenda.
Many Democrats are returning to Washington, where they spent weeks boycotting two special sessions.
“I don’t know what it is about being in the minority party that you just feel like your only option is to please the majority, because that’s what it feels like,” said freshman lawmaker Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas lawyer who pushed the idea of a quorum break during the regular session.
Crockett, who is headed back to Washington, D.C., said Republicans will now approve bills that hurt communities of color and the economically disadvantaged. Proposed legislation includes limiting options for high school transgender sports athletes, tightening bail policies, additional bans on the teaching of critical race theory and other measures.
“I pray that my colleagues can prove me wrong,” Crockett said of the Democrats who broke ranks. “I pray that they had a level of wisdom that I just wasn’t in tune with. And I just pray that everything that I anticipate is going to happen will not happen, but something tells me I’ve seen the story play out a few times.”
The elections bill approved by the Senate would ban 24-hour and drive-thru early voting, extend protections to partisan poll watchers and add restrictions to mail-in balloting.
Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, is already in Washington to help lobby for federal voting rights legislation that could counter the Texas elections bill headed for approval.
He said he wouldn’t be part of the special session.
“I don’t participate in abusive relationships. I have no choice but to be here and to pray to God that there might be a Lyndon B. Johnson moment here at the Capitol,” Sherman said, referring to how Johnson was moved to champion the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Until Thursday, the quorum break had brought Democrats together in a common cause to defend voting rights. It also showcased the emergence of a new Texas Democrat, one who’s willing to confront the Republican majority with ferocious political tactics that reflect the mood of constituents. Two straight summers of upheaval related to the call for social and economic justice has blended legislating with activism.
That’s why the decision by Democrats to help Phelan achieve a quorum has dismayed progressive activists, the ministerial community and others who provided support for the quorum-breakers.
“I’m disappointed because in a marathon it requires 26.2 miles of running. They successfully ran 14 miles, and you don’t get a medal for running 14 miles,” said the Rev. Frederick Haynes III, the senior pastor at Friendship-West Church in southern Dallas. “I heard someone saying they accomplished what they set out to do. You wanted to run a 14-mile marathon? Now we’re going to faithfully have to take the fight to Washington, D.C., on a more intense level, because we can’t trust Texas.”
Phelan is happy to have a quorum, and thanked Coleman.
“Mr. Coleman. We missed you,” Phelan said last week, after Coleman gave the opening prayer and a quorum was established. “We appreciate you being here, your love for this institution. Your love for the House representatives will never, ever, ever be forgotten.”