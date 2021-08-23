DALLAS — The already high number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Texas is expected to rise “dramatically” in the coming weeks as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads nearly unchecked through the region’s unvaccinated residents.
The latest model from forecasters at UT Southwestern Medical Center shows that hospitalizations for the virus in Dallas and Tarrant counties could eclipse their winter peaks by early September.
Dallas County is predicted to have 1,500 or more hospitalizations by Sept. 9, along with 1,600 new cases each day. The same model shows 1,900 hospitalizations and 1,700 daily cases in Tarrant County on the same date.
In early January, Dallas County reached its high of more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients, and Tarrant County peaked above 1,500.
UTSW said the more-contagious delta variant now accounts for 95% of its positive coronavirus tests and that, compared to earlier surges, it is leading to a greater number of severe cases in younger people — who have lower vaccination rates. About 50% more children are hospitalized with COVID-19 now than at the January peak in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties, and about 30% more people ages 18-49.
But there is some good news, the forecasters said: Wearing of masks in public has increased in North Texas in recent weeks, according to a Carnegie Mellon University survey. The forecast said “this simple but powerful intervention can help mitigate the spread” of the virus as the pace of vaccinations continues to increase.
The current rate of vaccinations, however, needs to rise further “to avoid the worst scenarios,” the forecast found.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement that Monday’s full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the FDA showed just how effective and safe it is, adding that he hoped it would spur more people to get inoculated.
“Although the pace of vaccinations has accelerated in Dallas County during the past month, we need to see it increase even more to turn the tide against delta,” Jenkins said.
Texas reported 122,627 more cases in the past week, including 101,272 confirmed cases and 21,355 probable cases.
The state also reported 923 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, raising its toll to 54,023. The deaths were the most in a week since March.
The state’s case total is now 3,450,934, including 2,914,188 confirmed and 536,746 probable.
There are a total of 13,163 hospitalizations in the state, including 3,137 in North Texas.
According to the state, 16,096,758 people in Texas have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 13,370,501 — 55.6% of the state’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.