A federal judge ordered the Census Bureau to text every 2020 census worker by Friday that the count of U.S. residents will continue through the end of the month. The judge said the count will not end next week, as the agency previously had announced in violation of the her injunction.
The order, issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, Calif., instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect and that people can still answer the questionnaire and census takers can still knock on doors through Oct. 31.
While the extra time means the Census can continue for now, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins cautioned that now is not time to ease up.
“We need people to fill that out as soon as possible,” Jenkins said. “It’s incredibly important for Dallas County.”
Besides deciding how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, the census also determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed annually. The judge’s order sides with civil rights groups and local governments that sued Census Bureau and commerce department, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ended in September.
Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham previously announced in in August that field data collection would end Sept. 30 to start processing data. In response, four former bureau directors issued a statement calling for extending the deadline to April 30, 2021, adding that failing to do so would result in under-representation.
Jenkins emphasized that, to avoid an undercount in Dallas, it’s especially important for everyone to take it, regardless of their legal status in the U.S.
“It’s the right thing to do, and it’s our civic duty,” Jenkins said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson stressed that an undercount could mean the loss federal funding for the city.
“I am pleased that our residents have more time to fill out the Census, but I want to urge them not to wait,” the mayor said in a written statement. “This is still urgent. An accurate count is critical for Dallas. Without it, we will not get our fair share of federal resources, which will hurt our communities.”
Edward T. Rincón, president of Rincón & Associates, called the judge’s order a “big win” and warned that communities that are historically undercounted are the ones most at risk for losing funds to support schools, roads, medical care and other social programs.
“The recent decision by a federal judge to extend the data collection date for the Census 2020 count was a great sigh of relief to all industry observers and stakeholders who depend on an accurate Census count,” Rincón said. “The consequences of a significant under-count would be felt across the nation, especially in communities that have struggled to complete the census questionnaire thus far.”
Response rates
Through Friday, Dallas County was the worst performing among the four most populous counties in North Texas in terms of Census response rates.
With a response rate of 63.4%, Dallas County trails Tarrant County (68.4%), Denton County (71%) and Collin County (73.4%), according to the Census Bureau’s Self-Response Rates Map.
The City of Dallas was further behind with a response rate of 59.2%. The national average response rate on Friday was 66.6% and Texas’ overall response rate was holding at 62.4%.
‘Undermining the credibility’
Koh also ordered the Census Bureau director to file with the court a declaration by the start of next week confirming his agency was following a preliminary injunction she had issued last week.
Koh wrote in Thursday’s decision that the Census Bureau and commerce department, which oversees the agency, had violated her injunction “in several ways.” She threatened them with sanctions or contempt proceedings if they violated the injunction again.
“Defendants’ dissemination of erroneous information; lurching from one hasty, unexplained plan to the next; and unlawful sacrifices of completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census are upending the status quo, violating the Injunction Order, and undermining the credibility of the Census Bureau and the 2020 Census,” the judge wrote. “This must stop.”
Koh’s injunction last week suspended a Sept. 30 deadline for ending the head count and also a Dec. 31 deadline for turning in numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. By doing this, the deadlines reverted back to a previous Census Bureau plan that had field operations ending Oct. 31 and the reporting of apportionment figures at the end of April.
Koh referred to a tweet by the commerce department and Census Bureau last Monday that they now were targeting Oct. 5 as the date to end the census as “a hasty and unexplained change to the Bureau’s operations that was created in 4 days.”
“The decision also risks further undermining trust in the Bureau and its partners, sowing more confusion, and depressing Census participation,” Koh wrote.
Earlier this week, Koh told attorneys for the civil rights groups and local governments that she would be open to a contempt motion against the government.
While the court has the authority to find the Trump administration in contempt, the plaintiff attorneys said in a motion that they were not seeking a contempt finding at this time. Instead, they said they wanted full compliance with the judge’s order, arguing the Trump administration had violated it “several times over.”
“An unrushed, full and fair count is paramount to ensuring the accuracy of the 2020 Census,” said Melissa Sherry, one of the plaintiff attorneys. “This ruling brings us one step closer to realizing that important goal.”