The suspect in the Arlington school shooting posted bond and was released from the Tarrant County jail about the same time his family wrote Thursday online that he’d been “threatened, beaten and harassed” since the beginning of the school year.
The Facebook post attributed to his family said school authorities had done nothing about the bullying.
Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon about 1:20 p.m. after the morning shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington that left four injured. Simpkins had been held at the Arlington jail and transferred to the Tarrant County jail about 9 a.m. Thursday.
He faces three charges of aggravated assault. His bail was set at $75,000, according to jail records. He turned himself in with the help of an attorney but it’s unclear who represents him.
Simpkins was placed on house arrest as a condition of his bond, according to court documents. He can’t possess a gun and must stay 1,000 feet away from Timberview. He was also ordered not to contact any of the people injured.
The motivations of the alleged attacker remain unknown, but he apparently acted after a fight, and family members said he had been bullied.
“Recently he was ambushed by a group of young males outside of school, stripped of his clothing in front of a crowd of onlookers, and robbed of his money and possessions,” the Facebook post says.
“All of these occurrences were brought to the attention” of school officials, “And absolutely nothing was done to protect my son. He became depressed and some days did not even want to get out of bed,” the post says. “I am certain that he was fearful for his safety and felt that he had no support from those in authority whose responsibility it was to protect him.”
While making sure to not excuse any use of a gun, the post adds that Simpkins’ own father was brutally murdered. “And this fact definitely heightened Timothy’s fear for his life — not to mention that the young men responsible for beating and harassing him recently made threats to kill him,” the post says, “So you see, my son was terrified and believed he would be murdered just like his father.”
Carol Harrison Lafayette, a relative speaking for the family, said outside Simpkins’ grandmother’s home in Arlington said Wednesday that Simpkins was robbed before the attack and that kids had been envious because he could afford fine clothes and a car.
“He was robbed,” she said Wednesday. “It was recorded. It happened not just once, it happened twice. He was scared, he was afraid.”
“There is no justification of anybody … being hurt,” she said, adding, “We have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real. And it takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.”
Lafayette said Simpkins is an outgoing, well-liked, loving person, who was excited to graduate from high school.