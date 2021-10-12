AUSTIN — The selection committee appointed to fill the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Monday announced its first two selections — an oil company executive and a leading bullet train proponent — revealing the first glimpse of its vision for new leadership for the state’s grid operator.
In a statement, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said the new board members would be Paul Foster, executive chairman of Western Refining Company, and Carlos Aguilar, who’s leading the effort to build a Texas bullet train.
The selection committee — composed of three members picked by the governor, lieutenant governor and the House speaker — will pick a total of eight board members. The rest of ERCOT’s leadership is pre-picked by law and includes the chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel and the CEO of ERCOT.
Aguilar, a mechanical engineer by trade, is the president and CEO of Texas Central Partners, which is working to build Texas’ first high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. The project, which has received support from Gov. Greg Abbott, has strong opponents in the Legislature, where some members disdain the train’s potential to exercise eminent domain. Several bills were filed during the regular legislative session earlier this year in attempts to curtail the project and its eminent domain rights.
Foster previously served as chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents and on several other state boards.
Foster is perhaps El Paso’s leading business figure and a major GOP donor. He practiced accounting in a firm there before working for a refinery, which he and associates eventually purchased out of bankruptcy. In 1997, Foster founded Western Refining Co., which bought other refineries and convenience store operations before Tesoro bought it for $6.4 billion in 2016.
Foster, who eventually contributed nearly $500,000 to former Gov. Rick Perry’s campaigns, was tapped by him to serve on the UT System board in 2007. As a battle raged between top UT administrators and conservative critics such as for-profit educator Jeff Sandefer of Austin and UT regent Wallace Hall of Dallas, Foster became the UT board’s chairman in 2013. The next year, he urged Hall, who’d been accused of trying to micromanage the school, to step down.
Since June 2009, Foster has given $1.775 million of cash to Abbott’s campaign committee, in addition to providing Abbott with about $85,000 in free plane rides. Over the past six years, Foster gave $350,000 to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Last December, he gave $50,000 to Speaker Dade Phelan. At the federal level, Foster has given $3.75 million to a leadership PAC associated with former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and $2 million to Freedom Partners, a now-disbanded nonprofit that gave grants to tea party groups and was partially funded by the Koch brothers.
The selections are significant because of the ire ERCOT’s board drew in the aftermath of the winter storm when it was revealed that five of its 16 members didn’t live in Texas and didn’t have to endure the conditions of the storm and resulting outages. Those five out-of-state members resigned in the wake of the crisis, but Texans were left wondering how the state’s grid operator was left in the hands of people with few personal stakes in keeping the lights on.
A bill that passed during the regular legislative session earlier this year designed a new selection process with the intention of increasing accountability for board members.
“We welcome these highly qualified leaders, their expertise and insights into our relentless pursuit of grid reliability,” said ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones. “The Board Selection Committee members have outdone themselves in fulfilling their legislative charge to find the best Texas has to offer.”