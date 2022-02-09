Cindy Gerred paced the community center, her body shaking.
One hour passed, then another. A few miles away, rescuers were working to disentangle the jumble of smashed cars and trailers — 135, in total — strewn across the ice-slicked highway in Fort Worth.
People trickled in to the Riverside Community Center, where they reunited with friends and family involved in the crash on Interstate 35W, then left, relieved. But Gerred remained, waiting for news of her daughter, Tiffany, 34, who had not shown up for work that morning.
At some point, Brent Sanderson, Fort Worth Fire Department chaplain, arrived at the community center from the scene of the accident. Quietly, he and Gerred bowed their heads together and prayed.
Please let Tiffany be OK, her mother thought.
Twelve hours after the crash, Gerred received a phone call from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Tiffany’s body had been found in the wreckage on I-35W.
Months later and suffocated by grief, Gerred thought of the chaplain and of the first responders who searched in the frigid temperatures that day for Tiffany. How could she say thank you?
‘A surreal site’
The crash on Feb. 11, 2021, was one of the deadliest in Texas history, killing six people and injuring more than 60.
The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to identify what might have initially caused the chain reaction. But videos shot by eyewitnesses showed car after car, truck after truck, careening on ice toward a wall of crashed vehicles, with no where to go.
Like many of the drivers, Tiffany, who worked in downtown Fort Worth as a Tarrant County court clerk, was headed to work that morning. A single mother, Tiffany stopped by her daughter Emri’s bedroom to say goodbye before leaving the Northlake home she shared with her parents.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the 911 calls started pouring in. First responders described a chaotic, gruesome scene upon arrival.
“There were cars stuck in the air. Vehicles were all compacted together,” Fort Worth firefighter Matt Brown said in a video produced by the fire department. “There were horns honking, wheels turning. The smell of gasoline was everywhere. It was a surreal site.”
A trucker described pulling people out of what he called a “genocide of metal.”
First Responders Day
Gerred drives down I-35W, past the accident site, nearly every day to get to work. Outside is the same blur of highway signs and concrete and cars. Her mind always wanders to her daughter.
A few months ago, she met with firefighters at Station No. 14, which responded to the part of the wreck Tiffany had been in, to say thank you.
But now, Gerred dreaded the anniversary of the wreck. How, she wondered, should you spend the anniversary of the worst day of your life?
Part of Gerred wanted to spend the day sleeping, but her daughter, the youngest of five, always loved a party. One year, Tiffany surprised her parents with an anniversary party and vow renewal ceremony. For Christmases and birthdays, she would put together extravagant gift baskets for loved ones.
Driving home from work one day, Gerred got an idea. On the anniversary of the accident, her family would drop off handwritten cards, snacks and supplies at Fire Station No. 14. When she shared the idea with her four sons, they jumped on board.
“All of our hearts aligned on this,” said Tiffany’s brother Adam Gerred. “This day was going to be really gut-wrenching for us. It helped to have something good to throw ourselves into.”
Friends and co-workers learned of the project, and more than 50 Fort Worth-area groups volunteered to deliver thank-you gifts to fire and police stations and emergency rooms this Friday. The family is calling it First Responders Day, and they hope to make it an annual celebration.
Sanderson, the fire chaplain, said he was taken aback when he learned of the family’s plans.
“The fact that they want to turn this tragic day into something remotely positive is incredible,” he said.
On Friday, after they deliver gifts, the Gerred family plans to gather for dinner and share a toast for Tiffany.
It won’t be perfect, Gerred said, because Tiffany won’t be there. “But we think she would be proud of us.”