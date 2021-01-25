CVS Health said Monday that it has completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to almost 8,000 long-term care facilities in the U.S. and expects to be done with second doses in four weeks.
The federal program that partnered with CVS and Walgreens has been criticized by some governors who think it’s taking too long. There were challenges with getting the vaccines delivered and in completing paperwork, including consent forms from nursing home residents that often required locating family for approvals.
Karen Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health, said in a statement that CVS has so far administered 2 million shots to the vulnerable population, in many cases with its staff going room to room.
In Texas, CVS is responsible for vaccinations at about 2,000 long-term care locations with a total population of 275,000 residents. CVS said its staff started the program Dec. 28 and administered first doses at 581 nursing homes and began doling out second doses.
This week, CVS said, it will finish administering first doses for nearly 90% of all the 1,431 assisted living and other long-term care facilities in the state. CVS said Monday that it has administered 57,877 vaccines at Texas nursing homes, including 5% of the second doses. It has given 67,767 shots at assisted living facilities.
That’s about 45% of the estimated total resident and staff population at the facilities CVS was assigned in Texas.
On Friday, Walgreens provided a progress report that said it will be done with initial doses at nursing homes today. The drugstore chain said it has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities in the U.S.
In Texas, Walgreens is assigned to 482 nursing homes and 936 assisted living locations. Through last week, Walgreens said, it had administered 45,543 shots at Texas nursing homes and 22,231 at assisted living facilities in the state.
Retailers say they’re ready to start vaccinating from their stores and Walmart said Friday it has added Texas. Amazon contracted with a company to get its large workforce vaccinated. Other retailers are beginning to offer incentives to employees to get the shots.