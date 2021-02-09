North Texas is bracing for the lowest temperatures of the season — maybe even the coldest weather in years.
A huge air mass from the north is expected to move into North Texas this week, bringing chances for wintry precipitation and frigid air, KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Grant Johnston said.
“This is the beginning of the arctic invasion,” he said. “It will gradually be coming in in waves this week.”
The first wave arrived as a cold front late Monday into Tuesday morning. The chilly air was enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issue a brief winter weather advisory early Tuesday, warning of the potential of freezing drizzle in areas north of Dallas-Fort Worth. The advisory included Denton and Collin counties.
Weather service meteorologist Jason Godwin said the office received several reports of freezing drizzle and slick roads throughout the morning.
Although most of Dallas-Fort Worth stayed clear of freezing conditions Tuesday, the area will get another shot of wintry precipitation late Wednesday, according to the weather service.
A chance of freezing rain is in the forecast for most of D-FW late Wednesday into Thursday, and minor accumulations on roads and bridges in some areas could affect travel, the weather service cautioned.
Ahead of the wintry weather, Texas Department of Transportation crews began treating roads Monday. TxDOT uses a mixture of salt and water called brine, which lowers the freezing point of water, to help prevent icy conditions.
Near-record temperatures
Highs much of the week are expected to be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s, and they are likely to drop even more by the weekend, said Juan Hernandez, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
By Sunday, highs aren’t expected to get out of the 20s, with lows in the teens, Hernandez said.
With temperatures overnight Saturday expected to fall to about 15, the wind will make it feel more like 1 to 4 degrees, the weather service said.
Temperatures could even drop enough to break records Sunday, Hernandez said.
“It’s definitely possible,” he said. “We can’t rule it out.”
The record low for Feb. 14 is 15 degrees, set in 1936, according to the weather service.
By early next week, North Texas could be at risk for a wintry mix or some snow, but forecasts remain uncertain, NBC5 said.