Fort Worth
2 injured in shooting at youth football game
Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.
Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven't located the gunman.
Arlington
Man with replica BB gun fatally shot by Arlington police
Police in Arlington say a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers has been shot and killed.
Officials say 31-year-old Nicholas Walker was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Saturday at his home in Arlington.
Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook says officers responded to reports that a man was assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. The victim sustained injuries to his head and arms. Police say they identified Walker as a suspect but that he refused to surrender to officers.
Walker finally walked onto his front porch about 8 p.m. and produced what officers say appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. Three officers opened fire when Walker pointed the object at them and he died at the scene.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave.