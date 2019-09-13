Officer shot after 4 suspects beat priest
A Houston police officer was hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot with his own gun in a struggle with a suspect who along with three others stole two vehicles and attempted to kill a priest in a crime spree that played out as Democratic presidential candidates debated just miles away, the city’s police chief said Friday.
The 29-year-old officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot late Thursday but he was struck in the lower abdomen, just below the vest, police Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference. The officer underwent surgery that lasted several hours and Acevedo said he’s “hopeful for a full recovery.”
El Paso
State Sen. Rodriguez retiring in 2021
The Democratic leader in the Texas Senate has announced his retirement, giving up a seat that the party considers safe.
El Paso Sen. Jose Rodriguez said Friday he’ll retire at the end of his current term in January of 2021. He was first elected in 2010.
Rodriguez said at a press conference he thinks it’s time for him to leave office.
Dallas
Jury pool for Guyger trial asked about biases
Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor inside his own apartment worked Friday to get potential jurors to open up about biases and feelings they might have about police, in a case that has sparked fierce debate over race, politics and policing.
A week after jury selection began, would-be jurors in Amber Guyger’s trial for the killing of Botham Jean returned to a Dallas courthouse where they were questioned by attorneys and the judge about their ability to serve in the high-profile case.
The demographics of the jury will be closely watched in the case that has drawn widespread attention and sparked outrage.
— The Associated Press