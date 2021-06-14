A second suspect is in custody after a weekend shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street that killed one man and left 13 people wounded.
Austin police said 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb was arrested Monday in Killeen, about 60 miles north of Austin, where he was attending a summer school class. Tabb faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.
Another suspect — a juvenile — was taken into custody on Saturday and has not been identified because of his age.
Police have not said whether they think one or both of the suspects fired shots, and authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming.
The shooting about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street was the result of an “isolated incident between two parties,” according to interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. The victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, Chacon said.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene as shots rang out in the busy downtown entertainment district. Police arrived quickly and provided life-saving measures, including chest seals and tourniquets, to a number of victims; officers used their cruisers to take several of the wounded to hospitals because ambulances had trouble navigating the crowds.
Doug Kantor, one of two people who were critically wounded in the shooting, died shortly after noon Sunday from his injuries. His family said in a statement that the 25-year-old, who lived in Michigan and was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart, “was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room.”
Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a written statement Monday that cities across the United States are grappling with an increase in violent crime.
“We are all in this together,” he said. “We must look to what’s happening in all our cities to find answers because something widespread is going on.”
City leaders from across the country, including Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, offered words of support and commiseration.
“All of our residents — and all Americans — deserve to live in safe communities,” Johnson said in the statement.
Austin police continue to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information about the case may contact police at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.