The wide receiver was one of three Cowboys players whose 21-day practice window was activated on Monday. Gallup, defensive tackle Trysten Hill and linebacker Francis Bernard will practice Wednesday, although it would be premature to expect them to play Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.
They have missed substantial practice time.
On Sept. 9, Gallup suffered a calf strain during the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his absence, the team increased wide receiver Cedrick Wilson’s opportunities, most of which Wilson seized, while relying more on personnel groupings with multiple tight ends.
Gallup, 25, is a dynamic deep threat in a contract year.
He branched out this offseason, taking practice reps in the slot with hopes of being featured more on routes of short or intermediate depth. His muscle injury led to a slow start, but there is plenty of season left for Gallup to showcase that skillset.
“I think MG is going to be ready to go whenever his time is, whenever the training room tells him or whenever he’s ready,” Wilson said Monday. “ I feel like us as a group, there’s not really a fall off. All five of us or six of us now that Malik [Turner] is back out there also, I feel like all of us can go out there and make whatever play that needs to be made.”
Hill, a 2019 second-round pick, missed the entire spring and all of training camp while rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 5 last season against the New York Giants.
Bernard, 26, injured his hamstring in the first hour of the first practice of training camp on July 22 before aggravating the ailment in August.
Gallup and Bernard are on injured reserve. Hill is on the physically unable to perform list.
On Oct. 13, rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph (groin) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) each began his 21-day window from injured reserve. They could be activated to the 53-man roster as early as this Saturday and by no later than next week.
McKeon likely would overtake Jeremy Sprinkle as the Cowboys’ No. 3 tight end behind Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin. Joseph would work on special teams and perhaps in certain defensive subpackages when making his NFL debut.
Cornerback Anthony Brown figures to retain his starting role opposite Trevon Diggs for the foreseeable future.