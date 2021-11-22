This season, bludgeoning running attacks have paid off.
Defenses have turned to deploying two-deep safety looks to diffuse the big-play potential of the league’s most potent quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray. NFL front offices have also started drafting lighter, quicker defensive players capable of reacting to their improvisation.
So the smart offensive minds are countering with the run.
That pivot absolutely makes the Indianapolis Colts dangerous down the stretch. Sunday’s 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills made this week’s biggest takeaway clear:
Jonathan Taylor has entered the MVP chat
One year ago, he struggled to even stay on the field as a rookie. This season, it has taken a good two months for Jonathan Taylor to calibrate with the Colts’ powerful offensive line.
But Taylor’s full repertoire was on display at rainy, windy Highmark Stadium in western New York, and the Colts shoved the Bills’ top-ranked defense around behind the running game, as Taylor finished with 185 rushing yards on 32 carries with five total touchdowns.
Monday morning will be a physically painful one for every defensive player in Buffalo, and the No. 1 reason, of course, was Taylor.
He is a fascinating thinker, a philosophy major in college who thought about attending Harvard before choosing Wisconsin, because he dreamed of becoming an astrophysicist. Taylor’s mind operates at a different level. When he wasn’t blasting Big Ten Conference defenses, he was studying the works of the German metaphysician Immanuel Kant or tending to a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle without using the box as a guide.
Now, he’s driving NFL defenses mad and, with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry out, working his way into the MVP race.
Kansas City’s defense needed a tweak, not an overhaul
Kansas City’s juggernaut offense had short-circuited for stretches this season while trying to compensate for a defense that gave up 30 or more points in four of its first five games.
But against the league’s most high-powered offense, its defense stepped up to deliver a black-and-blue 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys that should recharge Kansas City’s Super Bowl expectations.
On a night when Patrick Mahomes wasn’t bad, but also wasn’t great, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo managed to fluster Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with a pass rush that held Prescott to his second-lowest yardage total (216) of the season. In all, Kansas City hit Prescott eight times, sacked him five times and intercepted two of his passes and forced a fumble.
So what changed for Kansas City’s defense? It didn’t hurt that the Cowboys were without receiver Amari Cooper, who tested positive for coronavirus and who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and that top receiver CeeDee Lamb left Sunday’s game with a concussion. Statistically, Prescott entered Sunday as the NFL’s best quarterback against the blitz and Spagnuolo unloaded exotic pressures on him anyway. It worked.
The biggest factor of all, though, was moving Chris Jones back inside to defensive tackle after he spent much of the season on the edge. He had more sacks Sunday (3 1/2) than he had all season (three), three quarterback hits and tipped the pass that ended up being intercepted by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to end the Cowboys’ final drive.
In giving up only 276 total yards against an offense averaging an NFL-high 433.9 per game, it’s safe to declare this defense officially back.
On his third sack of the game, Jones busted out LeBron James’ chest-thumping celebration. On his final takedown, he easily discarded the Cowboys’ four-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin.
Since Kansas City’s Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco at the end of the 2019 season — when Jones declared immediately afterward that the Chiefs would be a dynasty — Jones has been this front seven’s energy force.
Cam Newton remains must-see TV
This was a reunion of necessity, the Carolina Panthers rolling out the red carpet for Cam Newton once more.
A series of brutal decisions at the most important position in sports gave the Panthers no other choice but to call Newton, the 2015 MVP, who departed Carolina in 2019 after nine seasons with the team.
Carolina lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, 27-21, and now has a 5-6 record. But if nothing else, we know this out of Week 11:
The quarterback who tore through the league in 2015 for 45 touchdowns en route to the Super Bowl is no more, but it’s also true that Newton, 32, had no business waiting for a job until mid-November. After scoring two touchdowns in a limited role last week, Newton started at home Sunday and did not disappoint with three total touchdowns and 189 yards on 21 of 27 passing.
Of course, the numbers alone never do Newton justice. His arrival itself injected the Panthers with hope out of nowhere. When he was introduced Sunday, the team blared “Coming Home” by Dirty Money featuring Skylar Grey over the loudspeakers. As smoke clouded the tunnel, Newton took a moment to bask in this improbable return before screaming at the top of his lungs and sprinting onto the field.
His touchdowns Sunday were vintage Newton. Punctuating the game’s first drive, he stepped up as if he would run upfield, stopped and jumped to throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver D.J. Moore.
Late in the second quarter, off a play fake, Newton raced to the left edge of the Washington defense and outran multiple defensive backs to the pylon, putting the Panthers up, 14-7. Newton then sprinted to midfield to perform his trademark “Superman” celebration.
One thing’s for certain: The NFL is a lot more fun with Newton in it.