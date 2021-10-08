FRISCO — The scar on the inside of his right ankle doesn’t bother him.
Dak Prescott says the marks are a partial indicator of what football does to you.
Some would say to reduce more scarring of the body, tempering one’s actions on the field should be recommended.
Not Prescott. The Cowboys’ quarterback has the nasty scar as the result of a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The injury occurred last year during a scramble out of the pocket in Week 5 against the Giants.
And while Prescott refuses to watch a replay of that scary injury, he won’t stop running out of the pocket when needed. Not even for family.
“No one tells me how to play this game,” Prescott said. “I love [my family] to death. Nobody has told me how to play this game since I was little. They beat up on me enough. They are not going to tell me when not to do certain things. But they know where my mind is.
“It’s about durability right now. It’s about being there for your team. And being healthy and being able to be at your best. That is where the whole risk vs. reward comes into play.”
As Prescott prepares for Sunday’s game against the Giants, he was reminded on Thursday of his aggression out the pocket while ignoring the potential risks considering what happened last season.
Last week against Carolina, Prescott scrambled instinctively when faced with trouble. In the first quarter, he took a low snap and darted upfield for 12 yards as he eluded linebacker Shaq Thompson on the way.
Later in the first half, faced with a fourth-and-2, Prescott jumped out of the pocket when defensive end Brian Burns came off the edge reaching for a sack.
Prescott ran for 21 yards.
“Get what I need to and get down and get out of bounds,” Prescott said. “I mean, when it presents itself I am going to take it, obviously. The first one [on Sunday] I had to make a guy miss and I realized I could get some more yards. Right there I was trying to figure out how many yards I could get before I could step out of bounds.
“The next one it was fourth down. They had done a great job in coverage. But any time you got man coverage, and no one is accounting for the quarterback, usually. Once again, I got out and went and got as much as I could and got out of bounds.”
By not playing tentatively, Prescott allows himself to open his game to an elite level four weeks into the season.
He’s third in the NFL in touchdown passes (10), second in completion percentage (75.2) and fourth in quarterback rating (116.9).
Prescott mentioned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is calling plays with such a terrific pace and rhythm as part of the reason for the success.
“Kellen right now, as they say, is in his bag,” Prescott said, meaning almost everything he calls is near perfection.
So does Prescott feel he’s in his own bag?
“Sure. I mean, yeah. I would say so,” he said.
“I put a lot into this. I’ve made a bigger bag, I guess, and I’m able to reach into there. At that point, this whole offense is.”
On Sunday, Prescott faces another hurdle in his return from the ankle injury. Prescott is almost weary of the questions about coming back from the season-ending ankle injury.
The big one was taking a hit and going down in live action, which he’s done.
The next question is facing the Giants, the team he was injured against.
Prescott is not playing with a reckless abandon but taking an intelligent approach where, if he runs, it will be only when necessary.
The Giants don’t seem worried about Prescott being tentative, especially the man who tackled him that day he injured his ankle.
“He looks like he’s operating as one of the best quarterbacks in football, how they’re moving the ball and the command he has at the line of scrimmage,” Giants cornerback Logan Ryan said.
“You have to root for guy who is a good guy coming back from a tough injury. You have to root for stories like that.”