DALLAS — When Spencer Rattler enters the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for his second Red River Showdown against Texas, he’ll be doing so with a chance at redemption for both a lacking performance in the game last year and a similar performance so far in 2021.
The redshirt sophomore QB has been up and down through the Sooners’ first five games, and despite this, they sit at 5-0, with 13 straight wins dating back to last season, currently ranked No. 6 in the nation.
That’s a stark difference from where the Sooners were at this point last year, and how different the outlook for them moving forward will be should OU leave Dallas with a victory on Saturday.
Entering Red River in 2020 the Sooners were on a two-game losing streak and their championship hopes had been dashed before they could even get started. Rattler, a redshirt freshman at the time, had thrown four interceptions in those two losses.
He threw another interception on the last play of the first quarter against Texas, a poor decision on a route that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (who the Sooners will see again on Saturday) undercut for an easy pick.
Texas got a field goal out of the ensuing drive and Rattler and the offense retook the field. Three plays later, he lost the ball again. Texas got a touchdown out of that turnover and tied the game at 10. The next time the OU offense took the field, it was sophomore Tanner Mordecai under center.
It looked like a benching of the Sooners starting quarterback, and that’s the most succinct term for it, but head coach Lincoln Riley’s comments after the game seemed to indicate that he viewed it more as a chance for the young quarterback to take a breath and regroup mentally.
“I think Spencer did some good things early and then had a couple of plays I didn’t like,” Riley said postgame last year. “I felt like it would help Spencer to take a step back for a second, see the whole thing and settle down. And I think that happened.”
Rattler reentered the game in the second half and played much sharper, finishing the game 23 of 35 for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 51 yards and added a score on the ground. He led the Sooners to a four-overtime victory over the Longhorns, finishing the day with one of the best plays of his young career:
Oklahoma hasn’t lost a game since. The Sooners enter this Saturday’s matchup with the 21st-ranked Longhorns on a 13-game winning streak dating back to the Showdown last year, and Rattler has been at the helm for every one of them.
Through five wins in 2021, last year’s Red River matchup is a sort of microcosm for how this season has gone for Rattler. He has at times played inconsistently, and he has some baffling turnovers mixed in with dazzling displays of arm strength and accuracy, and so far he’s managed to pull out a W for the Sooners each time.
There was even the awkward moment where Rattler was booed by his own fans, who broke into loud chants of “We want Caleb” (calls for backup QB Caleb Williams) after a shaky first half from Rattler against West Virginia. But he pulled out the victory against Mountaineers, then played the best game of his season so far against Kansas State.
Some of his greatest hits have come when it’s appeared that his job is in jeopardy, and he was asked in his weekly press conference prior to Saturday’s matchup if he’s at his best when he’s being doubted.
“I guess you could say that’s a form of motivation for me personally,” Rattler said. “You always want to prove somebody wrong, but you got to prove yourself right.”
He enters Saturday’s game having thrown for 1,260 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through five games. He’s completing 76.3% of his passes. Pro Football Focus currently ranks him as the No. 12 passing quarterback in all of college football, and No. 1 when under pressure from opposing defenses.
It could be that that’s just who he is: a quarterback prone to losing focus and turning the ball over early, but one with the so called “clutch gene” that will lock in when the heat is on and use his elite arm talent (because it is elite arm talent) to win games for his team. He’s already done that once this season when he went six for six passing on an 80-yard, fourth quarter drive against West Virginia, setting up a buzzer-beating field goal for the win.
Rattler enters this year’s Red River game as the more experienced quarterback between himself and Casey Thompson, which is often a deciding factor in this game ... aside from last year, when Rattler beat four-year incumbent Sam Ehlinger.
“Just knowing the type of environment, the type of emotions that go into it,” Rattler said when asked what that experience will provide him going into the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
“Handling myself pregame, making sure I got my energy up. You can spend a lot of energy in the pregame working too hard because you’re ready to go. Just those little things, I’d say, in preparing for this game.”
If the Sooners were to win Saturday due to a strong performance out of their quarterback, it would largely erase the shaky start Rattler got off to in 2021.
Take away the rivalry and the pageantry and the environment, it’s still a massive game for both teams, a battle between ranked opponents both sitting at the top of their conference. It’ll be the biggest game of either program’s regular season, and the Sooners need Rattler much closer to the second-half version they got out of him last year.
“It’s a big-time game,” Rattler said. “We’re just going to go to battle. We know what situation we’re in and where we want to be, and this is a good starting point to get this team rolling.”