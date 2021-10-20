FRISCO — Micah Parsons was happy. Well, not that happy.
He stood along a blue cement wall inside Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, pleased the Cowboys had defeated the Patriots in overtime.
He said all the right things about teammate Trevon Diggs snagging another interception. He welcomed the bye week because the team needs the rest before an 11-game stretch that starts Halloween night in Minneapolis and ends the second week of January in Philadelphia.
Yes, Parsons is content with the 5-1 Cowboys. But reporters noticed the scowl on the linebacker’s face during a postgame interview in Foxborough.
What was wrong?
“I’m definitely upset with myself,” Parsons said, that scowl never disappearing. “I want to play better. I want to make better plays and more impactful plays throughout the game. It just comes with the game. Some days you’re going to be on, and some days you’re not. Not going to say I had a bad game, but there are some things I want to fix that I know I can do better at and I got to do it.”
The beauty of Parsons’ rookie season from the moment he stepped on a NFL field back in August is that he wants to participate in every snap and make every play.
It’s something that’s been inside him since his high school days in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and as a collegian at Penn State.
Parsons is never satisfied.
And that’s a good thing.
“He wants to make every play,” senior defensive assistant coach George Edwards said Tuesday. “Things aren’t set up that way. The plays will come to you. So he’s just got to concentrate and focus on the opportunities, make the most of them.”
Officially, Parsons had five tackles while playing outside linebacker and inside linebacker. He started at outside linebacker but when the Patriots changed their personnel packages, the Cowboys moved Parsons around, mainly to middle linebacker.
The Patriots game was probably the first time the rookie has struggled. In the first quarter, he let Pats rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson get behind him to make a 23-yard reception. It’s unknown if Parsons was supposed to cover someone else, but he seemed upset after the completion.
On the next play, Parsons shed the block of fullback Jakob Johnson to tackle Stevenson on a run. Parsons was also penalized for a horse collar in the second quarter.
But Parsons failed to hit the quarterback in any of his 54 snaps, his first shutout as a pro.
“I think he just wants to impact the game so much,” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “We were referring to this earlier, you can’t force that sometimes. And when plays come to you, you’ve got to be able to deliver and they’ll come to you.”
For all the well-deserved attention Diggs is receiving, Parsons’ play is hard to ignore. He attacks quarterbacks off the edge and between the center and guard. Parsons also covers tight ends and running backs sometimes, an area in need of improvement.
He leads the Cowboys in quarterback hits (10), is second in sacks (2 1/2) and tackles for loss (three) and third in total tackles (30). Going into the Patriots game, Parsons led the Cowboys with 33 blitz attempts.
It’s clear this team values what Parsons can do and accepts he wants to do more.
“Micah has really done a nice job of embracing the challenge of learning all different techniques and the different position groups that we’ve asked [of] him,” Edwards said. “We just look forward to keep growing with him and seeing his skill set to continuing to improve. He’s the type of person that will work hard to get better and that’s what he wants to do.”