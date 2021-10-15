Six games into his first coaching season at Texas, Steve Sarkisian probably didn’t expect to be badgered about missed tackles and third-down breakdowns as priority No. 1.
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 12 Oklahoma State, Sarkisian had to revisit what had gone wrong in the second half of a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma.
It was nothing new at Texas, which did little to make the explanations easier. Call it a Longhorn tradition.
Sarkisian predecessors Tom Herman and Charlie Strong had faced similar questioning more than a few teams. Even Mack Brown’s final season was doomed by a scythe-like defense early in 2013. Remember Manny Diaz’s final game at BYU?
“We should never have lost,” defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said this week. “We move on. The next step is to not do that again.”
Oklahoma State (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12) lacks the offensive punch of previous Mike Gundy teams, although the Cowboys have found a running game. Transfer Jaylen Warren has rushed for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the past three games.
That trend could be problematic for Texas, which has been steamrolled on the ground in losses to Arkansas (333 rushing yards allowed) and OU (339 rushing yards allowed). As a team, Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rushing defense (198.17 yards per game), eighth in scoring defense (29.2 points per game) and ninth in total defense (439.0 yards per game), ahead of only Kansas.
Even with major questions at linebacker, Texas was supposed to be better. First-year defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, brought in from Washington with an impressive resume, was supposed to specialize in multiple defensive fronts and confusing offenses.
Now Texas ranks 106th nationally in total defense and 115th in yards per play allowed (6.46).
Even with the Big 12′s top scoring offense led by quarterback Casey Thompson, running back Bijan Robinson and breakout freshman receiver Xavier Worthy, Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) is a loss away from seeing its Big 12 title game chances disappear.
Although Sarkisian declined to provide the number of missed tackles against the Sooners, he did declare it too many and tried to explain what’s gone wrong.
“I would agree we definitely missed too many tackles at all three levels. … We practice tackling every week,” Sarkisian said. “We’re a physical program. We work on it. Tackling’s not all about the ‘want to.’ Our guys want to get them on the ground. It’s getting back to the proper fundamentals and techniques to do it.
“When we miss, we’re generally not using the proper fundamentals and techniques. We need to hone in on that.”
Tackling by itself isn’t the only problem.
Oklahoma capitalized a couple of key 50-50 situations where the Sooners’ receiver just won the one-on-one battle with a Texas defender.
Texas will also be without edge rusher Jacoby Jones (foot) with Alfred Collins expected to pick up the majority of his snaps. Sarkisian said Collins was maybe Texas’ most improved player the last month.
And the Longhorn defense sagged in the second half against backup freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.
“We just got to come out with the same intensity as we do in the first half,” safety B.J. Foster said. “I think we’re so wired up in the first half, and then it’s like we get comfortable or something like that to where we’re just, ‘OK, we’re up this big. They score once, OK. They score twice, OK, we still got the lead.’
“I think we’re more trying to survive in the second half, like just trying to hold the lead instead of just trying to put them away. That’s something we have to work on.”