LAWRENCE, Kan. — Les Miles promised to bring excitement to the perpetually rebuilding football program at Kansas.
The Jayhawks made his debut a little more exciting than he hoped.
After a late fumble in the end zone resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for Indiana State, Carter Stanley calmly led the Jayhawks right back downfield. His 22-yard touchdown throw to Daylon Charlot with 2:20 left in the game allowed Kansas to escape with a 24-17 season-opening victory Saturday.
Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s eyes lit up when he saw a potential game-losing fumble floating aimlessly near the goal line.
The sophomore sprang into action, snapping up Sheldon Croney Jr.’s triple-overtime miscue and saving the Cyclones from a devastating defeat — even by their standards.
Croney Jr. scored from a yard out on the next play and 21st-ranked Iowa State rallied to edge past FCS school Northern Iowa 29-26 on Saturday.
West Virginia 20, James Madison 13
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Austin Kendall loved the outcome but wasn’t happy that West Virginia’s offense struggled for much of the game against a Championship Subdivision opponent.
The Oklahoma graduate transfer threw two second-half touchdown passes in his debut for the Mountaineers, who needed a comeback to hold off James Madison 20-13 Saturday.
“We’ve got to be better as a team, especially me,” Kendall said. “We’ve got to be better on offense.”
Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10
LUBBOCK — Alan Bowman threw for 436 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as Texas Tech won their first game under coach Matt Wells, beating FCS team Montana State 45-10 on Saturday.
The Red Raiders quickly jumped ahead with 11-play touchdown drives on each of their first two possessions. Bowman, who finished 40-of-55 passing, completed his first 12 passes for 123 yards before throwing a ball out of bounds for his first incompletion midway through the second drive.
Texas Tech piled up 691 total yards in its first game with offensive coordinator David Yost. He also came from Utah State where he was Wells, the head coach at his alma mater six seasons before becoming a Power Five coach for the first time.
Kansas State 49, Nicholls 14
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson threw for 212 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, six different Kansas State players reached the end zone, and the Wildcats rolled to a 49-14 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night to give coach Chris Klieman a win in his debut.
James Gilbert paced a Kansas State running attack that rolled up 361 yards by going for 115 and a score. Jordan Brown, Harry Trotter and Tyler Burns also ran for touchdowns.
The Wildcats finished with 573 yards of total offense.
Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17
WACO — Charlie Brewer threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in barely more than a half, Trestan Ebner scored three times and Baylor handed Stephen F. Austin its seventh straight season-opening loss with a 56-17 victory Saturday night.
Ebner had the highlight of the game, and the play that put the Bears in control for good, when he reversed field on a pitch with most of the SFA defense closing in and weaved the final few yards on a 21-yard score for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Lumberjacks scored against the Bears for the first time in a series that dates to 1928, although it was only the fifth meeting.