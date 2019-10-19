Hurts has big day for No. 5 Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won 20 of their last 21 games.
Oklahoma, which rolled up 562 yards of offense, has scored at least 34 points in 17 straight games, the second-longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1980. The Sooners didn’t score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, though; they’ve now scored a touchdown in every quarter but two this season.
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who spent three seasons at Oklahoma as a backup to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before transferring, completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards, including touchdowns of 38 and 7 yards to T.J. Simmons. Hurts, whose transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma led to Kendall’s transfer, completed 16 of 17 passes, with the incompletion a drop by freshman Drake Stoops.
Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24
LUBBOCK, — Brock Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones have been on quite a roll since late in the game that got away in their other trip to Texas.
Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Breece Hall ran 75 yards for the first of his two scores and Iowa State took a big lead early in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Purdy had 277 yards and all three of his scoring tosses for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter, with two TDs to tight end Charlie Kolar, as the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) won their third straight game since losing at Baylor.
Kansas State 24, TCU 17
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU 24-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats first win in over a month.
With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play. TCU drove to the Kansas State 37 on the ensuing series, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-11.
Thompson threw for 172 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lenners in the first quarter.
Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27
STILLWATER, Okla. — Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 18 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 45-27 on Saturday to extend its school-record winning streak to nine games.
JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).
Josh Fleeks added three receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the Bears had 536 yards of total offense.