SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and UTSA won the inaugural Hometown Showdown with San Antonio rival Incarnate Word, 35-7 in the season opener on Saturday.
It was the first meeting on the gridiron between the schools and the Roadrunners’ seventh season-opening win in their nine seasons of existence, and their fifth win in their home opener.
Harris threw 16 yards to Carlos Strickland II in the first quarter to give UTSA the lead and Brenden Brady capped a 14-play, 78-yard drive early in the second to make it 14-0.
Marshall 56, VMI 17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a score as Marshall opened the season with a dominating 56-17 victory over VMI on Saturday.
Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Keaton’s return and pushed that to 21-0 after Green nailed Artie Henry with a 51-yard scoring toss early in the second. Green hit Xavier Gaines on a 4-yard TD pass late in the second quarter and Brenden Knox capped a 14-play, 83-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge for a score to go up 35-7 at the break.
Marshall amassed 620 yards of total offense, while limiting VMI to 257. The Herd had a balanced attack of 340 yards passing and 280 rushing with 35 first downs.
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk State 20
NORFOLK, Va. — Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State 24-20 on Saturday in the first game at ODU’s reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Trailing for the first time — 20-17 with 5:51 remaining — Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
On the Spartans’ ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.
Southern Miss 38, Alcorn State 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jaylond Adams returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score to help Southern Mississippi jump to an early lead and beat Alcorn State 38-10 on Saturday in a season opener.
Adams, who sat out most of the 2018 season due to an injury, also scored on an 80-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter. Jack Abraham threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles. He also ran for a score.