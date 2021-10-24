ARLINGTON — With “Dallas 2026” displayed on the midfield jumbotron, local stakeholders continued to push DFW’s bid to host 2026 World Cup matches and infrastructure at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, FC Dallas president Dan Hunt and Dallas Sports Commission executive director Monica Paul laid their respective cases for FIFA to choose Dallas, and the greater North Texas region as a whole, as one of the 16 North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup at the Sunday press conference.
FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani and Colin Smith, the association’s chief tournaments and events officer, conducted a site visit — a crucial step in the world soccer association’s decision process — of the region Saturday and Sunday, touring facilities and stadiums, evaluating infrastructure and meeting with local leaders. The group had previously met with DFW’s bid committee over Zoom earlier this year.
“We want the World Cup in our community,” Paul said. “And we will deliver a world-class experience in the process.”
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Chad West, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Frisco Mayor Jeff Chaney, Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton and John Ackerman, DFW International Airport’s executive vice president of global strategy and development, were also in attendance. FC Dallas players Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Che, Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal and Brandon Servania sat front row.
“The commitment, the passion, the enthusiasm has been very obvious from the moment we arrived,” Smith said.
Of the 16 potential host cities, three have been delegated to Mexico (Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City) and Canada was set to have three — Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal — until the latter dropped out. It’s unclear whether Canada will have two or three sites, meaning the U.S. could land either 10 or 11 bids. Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, the New York/New Jersey area, Orlando, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C., are the other U.S. candidates. The U.S., in total, will host 60 matches.
The FIFA delegation toured Fort Worth, Frisco’s Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday and attended a committee presentation and inspected AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The bid committee also hopes to host the International Broadcast Center at Fair Park, as it did in 1994. The Cotton Bowl hosted six matches that year, though the bid committee is hoping to land a semifinal or final match in 2026.
“Obviously we know the history of this city, this region, with hosting major events,” Montagliani said Sunday. “Obviously, the infrastructure speaks for itself. But, I think that’s important is also the people, and the passion for our game. We know the passion it has for the other football, which is very obvious, but it’s also the passion for our football. Not only through FC Dallas and its academy, but also the grassroots football in the area.
“The history of our football in this region is tremendous as well. Those are things that are important to us, as well.”
The bid committee’s marquee venue is AT&T Stadium, which has hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, a Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball Final Four and a bevy of college football bowl games. Jones said Sunday that hosting World Cup matches was “right at the top of the list” when the stadium was built in 2009. His father, Jerry, told The Dallas Morning News on Friday that the venue was built with the ability to host such an event, and that he views AT&T Stadium as a “theater stage” with the capability to transform and meet requirements for any event.
The corners of the field were elevated to different heights Sunday, with corner flags and patches of turf on top to show that the playing surface could be altered to meet the needs of a World Cup match.
“The advantage of a stadium of this size is obviously any change is extremely marginal,” Smith said. “And there are other possibilities of even adding more seats as well. It’s something we always look at, but the total priority is, ‘How do we get the pitch right?’ and then we work around it.”
FIFA is expected to announce the bid winners in 2022. The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar.