DALLAS — SMU hasn’t won a bowl game in nearly a decade. Turns out, after winning eight games this regular season, the Mustangs won’t have the chance to end that drought.
The inaugural Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia was canceled on Sunday because of COVID-19 issues, multiple sources told The Dallas Morning News. College football reporter Brett McMurphy first reported the news.
It’s the second season in a row SMU’s bowl game was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m disappointed for our fans, and even more disappointed for our players, that we will be unable to play in a bowl game for the second straight season,” SMU athletic director Rick Hart said in a statement Sunday. “We are, however, sympathetic to Virginia’s situation, having had to withdraw from our bowl last season due to COVID. We hope those impacted get well soon.
“I want to offer a special thank you to our seniors, who unfortunately played their final collegiate games not knowing at the time that it was their last time wearing an SMU uniform. ”
The Fenway Bowl said refunds will be provided to fans who purchased tickets within 14 business days.
SMU is not expected to find another opponent this bowl season, according to sources, meaning the Mustangs will finish the season 8-4.
It’s the third bowl game this season that’s been canceled and the second one on Sunday. The American Athletic Conference has been involved in all three cancellations, though COVID-19 issues were with their opponents.
Memphis traveled to Hawaii to play Hawaii but that game was canceled. The Military Bowl between East Carolina and Boston College was also canceled on Sunday, according to reports.
Nearly 20 bowl games were canceled a year ago.
The Fenway Bowl was going to be coached by defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt while new SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee saved his debut for next year’s season opener.
“I want to congratulate our players and staff on their outstanding season and I want to thank Coach Leavitt and the other coaches and staff for their efforts over the past few weeks in keeping the focus on our players and their student-athlete experience,” Hart said in a statement Sunday.
On Sunday, after the news of the bowl game cancellation broke, Leavitt tweeted a goodbye to SMU.
“SMU is a special place,” wrote Leavitt, who isn’t expected to return after SMU hired Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons to the same position. “Met so many great people. Players were the best. Headed to Tampa to see what the Lord has in store for me. Excited about the future!”
SMU was scheduled to travel to Boston for the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, but those travel plans were canceled because Virginia was still awaiting results from COVID-19 testing, according to multiple sources.
Virginia had to postpone its travel plans to the Fenway Bowl twice, including Sunday morning, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Virginia, according to a written statement, had players who displayed COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to the team’s original departure date for Boston. Those players tested positive. Virginia then tested the entire team on Saturday and found additional positive tests, forcing Sunday’s cancellation.