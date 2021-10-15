FRISCO — This is supposed to be different.
We really won’t find out until early Sunday night but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a different man going into New England.
The last time Prescott played against the Patriots was a disaster. The rain, described as playing in a hurricane by teammate Ezekiel Elliott, exposed the Cowboys as an ill-prepared team.
Prescott couldn’t handle the cold, rain and wind of Gillette Stadium in a 13-9 loss on Nov. 24, 2019. He switched to wearing a glove on his throwing hand and it was too late.
So now you can thank the NFL for scheduling an extra game in 2021 and placing Dallas in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday for Prescott to get revenge.
He’s not a man into revenge but he understands the significance of a win on Sunday.
“I know I didn’t have a great game at all, missing some wide-open throws because of [the weather],” Prescott said. “Ended up going to the glove late. Credit to those guys as well, just the adjustments the coaches made, the defense and some of those guys knowing our main plays and were able to take those away. I think it’s just a challenge for us to be able to adjust with them.”
Prescott is off to a fantastic start in 2021. Not only are the Cowboys 4-1 heading to New England, but Prescott is second in the NFL in completion percentage (73.9), fifth in passing first downs (70), fourth in touchdowns (13) and 11th in passing yards (1,368).
“He looks pretty good,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s right at the top of the league in passing. I mean, they’re at the top of the league in everything, so whatever stat you want to talk about, they’re at the top of the league in it. He’s the trigger guy, so he’s making it all go.”
The Patriots are playing pretty good themselves. On defense, the Pats have 11 sacks the last four weeks, allow the fifth-fewest total yards (1,588) in the league and fourth-fewest passing yards (1,033).
When it comes to getting a passing first down, good luck. New England has given up just 46 passing first downs, the second-fewest in the NFL.
The best quarterback New England faced is Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and it took him 43 passes to reach 269 yards in a win. Houston’s Davis Mills is the only quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against the Patriots defense in 2021 and that was in a loss.
And while Prescott has thrown for over 300 yards twice this season, the Cowboys’ offense is showing everyone a balanced attack, thanks to a punishing running game, the Patriots are expected to challenge on Sunday.
“We prepare week in and week out, obviously come in with an approach to be balanced run and pass and if we need to lean on one more than the other, we’re going to do that,” Prescott said. “I think if anything, it’s our selflessness. Guys just being unselfish and wanting to see the team have success. That could be our fastball.”
Prescott didn’t have a fastball that cold, rainy, windy day in 2019. The winds were gusting at 16 miles per hour and it was 38 degrees at kickoff.
The weather forecast for Sunday is more comfortable, or as Mike McCarthy likes to say, “smells like football” weather. A high of 58 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.
Prescott should handle that just fine for a franchise that struggles against Belichick-coached teams.
Jerry Jones, as the owner and general manager of the Cowboys, is 0-5 against Belichick as coach of the Patriots. The last time the Cowboys beat the Patriots was 1996. Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells were the head coaches of those teams.
You can say much has changed since but a statement could be made on Sunday by a Cowboys win against one of the elite franchises in the NFL.
“They’re the consistent winners over the past 10 or so years,” Prescott said. “If you look back, they’re the team of this era, of these last 10 years. I think it starts as I said with just how sound his teams are, how disciplined they are. You look at the penalties. You look at what they’re allowing on defense. It’s a very disciplined tough team, and they’re good at what they do.”