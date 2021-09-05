FRISCO — The Cowboys will be without right guard Zack Martin for Thursday’s season opener, as arguably their best player has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Mike McCarthy announced Sunday.
Martin, a six-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection, tested positive on Saturday morning after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and taste loss, a source said. He is fully vaccinated, a designation that while not preventing virus contraction is widely determined to reduce symptom severity.
Vaccinations dramatically cut the chance of hospitalization and death, but breakthrough transmission still can occur. This one is poor timing for Martin, who became the sixth Cowboys player to test positive in 15 days.
“He’s frustrated obviously,” McCarthy said. “But hey, this is the world we live in right now.”
Connor McGovern is expected to start Thursday evening at the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Martin likely will be available for the Cowboys’ second game on Sept. 19 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Martin and reserve guard/tackle Brandon Knight were both added Sunday to the reserve/COVID-19 list, although Knight hasn’t tested positive at this time, a team spokesperson said. Knight will be evaluated regularly in the coming days as a high-risk close contact.
Martin and Knight push the total to nine Cowboys players to join reserve/COVID-19 in a 16-day period. Six of those nine were the result of positive tests: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, safety Damontae Kazee, left guard Connor Williams, wide receiver Noah Brown and Martin. All but Brown and Martin have since returned to practice.
Safety Malik Hooker, safety Israel Mukuamu and Knight were considered close contacts. None were fully vaccinated at the time of Reserve/COVID-19 placement, although all had at least one shot at the time.
Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were first to test positive, being sent home on Sept. 21 shortly before a preseason game against the Houston Texans. Both were fully vaccinated.
In contrast to this current spell, seven Cowboys players were placed on reserve/COVID-19 all of last year. Quarterback Andy Dalton missed a November game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he contracted the virus, experiencing symptoms for weeks. In December, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was unavailable against the Cincinnati Bengals as a close contact.
Dalton, safety Darian Thompson and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton were the only players on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster to test positive during the 2020 season. The other players in 2020, beginning at the start of training camp, were wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, cornerback Saivion Smith and practice-squad defensive tackle Walter Palmore.
Losing Martin for one game is an obvious blow, particularly against a defensive front that includes Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh in the Buccaneers’ interior.
It’s also just one game.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott offered that perspective while calling Martin the “best player on our offense.”
“It’s disappointing, but you can’t harp on it, can’t let it be more than what it is,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said after Sunday’s practice. “We’re definitely going to miss him, definitely wish he was out there, but we still have a game to go play, and we’ve got to try and get the job done.”
The Cowboys hoped that Thursday would mark their first game with their starting offensive linemen together since 2019. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed 14 of 16 games last year with a neck injury. Right tackle La’el Collins (hip) missed the entire season.
Before Martin’s diagnosis, Collins was considered the only lineman whose Thursday status was iffy after experiencing multiple neck stingers late in training camp. Collins practiced on Sunday for the first time since his latest one on Aug. 27.
Maybe Smith, left guard Connor Williams, center Tyler Biadasz, Martin and Collins can play together in Week 2.
In the interim, McGovern will make his ninth NFL start.
He is coming off his first true offseason since entering the league as a 2019 third-round pick from Penn State. Pectoral injuries sidelined him as a rookie, and in 2020, COVID-19 canceled both on-field spring workouts and the preseason. Training camp also was shorter.
Martin missed a career-high six games last season to a concussion and calf injury.
“I always prepare,” McGovern said. “I’m ready. You never know when someone’s going to go down or what’s going to happen. Being in a situation like this, you’ve just got to step up. Last year helped me a lot with confidence, so I’m ready to go.”
Needless to say, the Cowboys hope for no additional surprises before Thursday.
Precautions continue to be taken inside Ford Center at The Star. McCarthy said that the entire Cowboys team underwent COVID-19 testing between 5:30 to 8 a.m. on Sunday. In addition, the club altered its meetings to a virtual format.
Practice was held outdoors as scheduled.