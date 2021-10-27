FRISCO - The Cowboys remain optimistic that Dak Prescott will play Sunday night in Minnesota.
But the team must prepare for the possibility he won’t.
And remember that starting right tackle job La’el Collins held in the opener before a five-game suspension took him off the field? Well, it turns out that’s not waiting for him.
The status of Prescott and Collins as the team returns to practice Wednesday were the primary topics of conversation in Mike McCarthy’s press conference. The Cowboys head coach said the team will work along two tracks, preparing both Prescott and backup Cooper Rush to play against the Vikings as it determines whether or not Prescott will be able to work through his calf injury in time for Sunday night’s game.
“I just think it’s a matter of trying to make sure Cooper is ready and to make sure Dak is getting what he needs until really Dak clears the threshold of the rehab component,” McCarthy said. “We won’t make that determination on if he’s a full go until we get to that point."
“So we’ve got to make sure we’re getting Cooper ready too."
Prescott has steadily improved since suffering in the injury on the final play in the Cowboys overtime victory over New England on Oct. 17. The plan was for him to work in individual and fundamental drills Wednesday and assess where he was at that point.
This isn’t the first time McCarthy has prepared a quarterback with a calf strain. Aaron Rodgers was dealing with a similar injury in 2014 when McCarthy was Green Bay’s head coach. That injury occurred late in the regular season and lingered into the playoffs.
McCarthy noted that’s not the case here. He talked about not wanting Prescott to have a setback and said at one point, “you know, we are in Week 7." He again mentioned the threshold Prescott would need to pass to play without defining it, saying he trusted the quarterback and associate athletic trainer Britt Brown to determine the threshold in the coming days.
McCarthy did say he’s found it’s a little easier for a player at this position to manage a calf strain than say a receiver. Michael Gallup has been out since the opener with a calf strain.
“I think it’s clearly the position that you could probably play with a calf strain earlier in the rehab process than the other positions," McCarthy said.
Collins, meanwhile, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since the first week of the season. The right tackle was suspended for five games for refusing to submit to multiple tests under the league’s substance abuse policy.
He will not walk back into the starting lineup. McCarthy said the veteran offensive lineman will work behind Terence Steele, who has performed well at right tackle in Collins’ absence, and at left guard.
Collins hasn’t played guard since 2016.
“Obviously, LC has position flexibility," McCarthy said. “We are going to start the week with Terence at right tackle. So LC gives us some great competition in there. We are going to try to work him as much as possible."
“We will work him at tackle and guard."
What does Collins need to show to get his job back?
“I just want him to get back out there and get back in a routine of everything," McCarthy said. “I think it’s like anything, there’s a reason why we practice. There’s a reason why those O-lineman spend so much time together, just the way they go about their business."
“I just want to see him go back in rhythm."
Asked how Collins would physically handle the move back inside to guard, McCarthy said, “we’ll find out."
And how did he handle the news?
“He’s a pro," McCarthy said. “LC is going through a tough spot, just being out of it for five weeks, but I think he’s done a really good job in the weight room and staying on top of his conditioning."
“He’s just anxious to get back out there.”