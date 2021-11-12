Dan Quinn sees superheroes everywhere.
When the Cowboys defensive coordinator praises a player or coach, he often refers to that person’s greatest asset as his “superpower.” In recent months, Quinn publicly assigned consistency to coach Mike McCarthy and teaching acumen to defensive line coach Aden Durden. For rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, it was the ability to run and hit “like a you-know-what.”
Quinn himself is no different. He has a superpower.
In a reunion against his former team, the Cowboys must harness every ounce of it.
Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus NFL seasons, including to a Super Bowl appearance, before being dismissed last October. He enters Sunday’s reunion as the same man with a reimagined scheme. Quinn’s superpower has brought cohesion to a Dallas defense that is now torn apart by injuries.
The Cowboys need Quinn to stitch the unit back together.
Already without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) for an eighth straight game, Dallas lost defensive end Randy Gregory for at least the next three when he strained a calf during a one-on-one drill in practice Wednesday.
Anyone with the stomach to study last week’s embarrassing home loss to the Broncos knows the defeat was not entirely a mirage. While some dropped passes and missed throws reeked of fluke, Denver exposed real shortcomings on the Dallas defensive front, which has played all season without tackles Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill.
The Cowboys’ run defense is sorely missing Brent Urban, who physically anchors double teams rather than trying to slip past them. The Denver game was the defense’s second without Urban, who is on injured reserve with a triceps injury.
This Atlanta one will be the third.
As coordinator, Quinn is tasked with melding loose fragments together. Good thing that is what he does best.
“One thing about Q, we talk about superpowers as far as with people,” cornerbacks coach Al Harris said. “Every guy may have a different superpower. And Q, my superpower for him is that he does a great job, great job — I’ve never seen it before — of bringing people together. He’s awesome at it. I just think that taking that approach, he’s firm when he needs to be but super positive. That goes a long way for players and coaches.”
Communication. Energy. Tone.
Those traits are power tools Quinn used to construct the Cowboys defense. He reaches young players like Parsons, providing hands-on instruction while building his confidence. He is not afraid to toss out game-plan elements during the week, simplifying his defense to ensure players play fast. He finds specialized roles that ask players to do more of what they do best.
Parsons can run and hit while offering positional flexibility. So, Parsons could see more time at defensive end than usual Sunday to compensate for Gregory’s loss. Safety Jayron Kearse’s superpower is arguably his length-speed-physicality combination. So, he could be among the players assigned to help contain tight end Kyle Pitts.
Much of what Quinn stresses in Dallas are things he did in Atlanta.
But this is not the Quinn defense the Falcons remember.
After being fired, he devoted substantial time to scrutinize whether his Cover 3-heavy scheme had become stale. It had, he found. Two ex-Falcons players, safety-turned-linebacker Keanu Neal and safety Damontae Kazee, followed Quinn to the Cowboys.
They have seen the change first-hand.
“We’re not just running Cover 3,” Neal said last month. “I’ll say that. We are pretty versatile at what we’re doing. You can see that. I think Q had a heart-to-heart and started to look at different things. Right now, we’re doing something that is working well. We just have to build on it.”
Said Kazee: “It’s a lot different. A lot of people thought we were going to run a lot of stuff from Atlanta, but everybody brought in their own things. I don’t know who brought these plays in, but it’s the first year I’m running Cover 4. This is a lot of first-year stuff. Quarters is new.”
Quinn made it clear to begin the practice week.
This game, he said, is not about him.
He built many strong relationships in Atlanta but vowed Monday not to get too caught up in them, worrying instead about “the jerseys I coach now.” That may sound like coachspeak, but it sure feels believable coming off a game in which Quinn counted a season-high 14 missed tackles.
“I think a lot [more about] the really cool things that we accomplished there — and there were a lot of them — versus how it ended,” Quinn said. “And I think that’s an important declaration. I’ll certainly be forever grateful to [Falcons owner] Arthur [Blank] to give me the opportunity there and to all of the players I had the privilege to coach.
“But you guys saw the performance [Sunday], so there is no time to take a stroll down memory lane. We got some [expletive] to fix. So I’ll be right where my feet are, right where I’m supposed to be, going after it as hard as we can.”
Quinn is the straw that stirs the Cowboys’ drink on defense.
With missing several key ingredients, he looks to keep it flowing.