MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Krause has advice for the hottest cornerback in the NFL right now.
Krause is a sharp, 79-year old Hall of Famer who holds the NFL record for the most interceptions in a career at 81. It’s a record held since his retirement in 1979. So, when the former free safety, who played for Minnesota and Washington during a 16-year career speaks, Trevon Diggs better listen.
Or better yet, listen to nobody.
“I’ve seen him a couple of times,” Krause said recently. “He’s got something a lot of kids don’t have I can tell you that. And if I was his coach I would never change him. Let him play the way he plays and let him get more interceptions. When you look at it I kinda know what I’ve done and everything. I’ve stopped 81 drives. Turned the ball over to my offense 81 times and nobody else has done it.”
Sunday night, Krause will sit inside U.S. Bank Stadium and will root for his Vikings and maybe root for Diggs, the Cowboys’ second-year cornerback who leads the league with seven interceptions.
But, that’s just part of the story.
Diggs has a pick in each of the first six games, tying Tom Landry (1951), Brian Russell (2003) and Barry Wilburn (1987) as the only players in NFL history to do so.
If Diggs gets a pick at Minnesota he would become the first player in NFL history with an interception in the first seven games to open a season.
“If I was telling Diggs what to do, I would say don’t listen to anybody,” Krause said. “Don’t even listen to your defensive backfield coach.”
Diggs has a defensive backs coach in Al Harris, who compiled 21 interceptions in a 14-year NFL career. So, Harris does know what he’s talking about.
To envision what Diggs is doing is difficult to comprehend: An interception in every game to start the 2021 season along with a pair of pick sixes.
“When you think about it, especially what he does, the way our scheme is, it’s extremely hard,” fellow cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. “It’s a skill set that’s extremely rare, especially at the clip that he’s getting it. Nobody has done it like that. Seven interceptions in six games is unbelievable, man.”
Getting an interception can be obtained in many ways: A defensive back can jump a route, take advantage of a tipped ball, or mistake by the quarterback or wide receiver.
But, it’s more complex than that.
“Your vision is probably the most important thing,” said former cornerback Asante Samuel, who finished an 11-year career with 51 INTs, tied for 32nd all-time. “Without vision, how are you expected to get the ball? Are you just waiting for some lucky tipped ball? A lot of people wait on lucky tipped balls, but you can only get so far with that. You have to play through the receivers to see the quarterback. That’s how you get your anticipation on the throws, along with your technique, all these things have to come together.”
Samuel knows what he’s talking about. His son, Asante Samuel Jr., a 2021 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, has two INTs this season, including one against Dak Prescott.
Dallas native Ray Crockett, who played 14 years in the NFL getting 36 interceptions, credits moving your body toward the ball at the proper angle when the pass is close to the receiver
“Driving to the right place of the receiver,” he said. “As you see so many guys, defensive backs, they drive on the ball, they will undercut the receiver, miss the ball, or they’ll go over the top of the receiver and the ball is thrown on the other side.”
Crockett credits Harris with teaching the proper technique helping Diggs make plays on the ball. If a ball is on the outside shoulder of the receiver, drive your body toward that part of the body to make a play.
“He has those guys playing with the right mindset,” Crockett said. “The ball belongs to them. He has them playing with the right drive rate. Drive on the up-field shoulder, drive to where the ball is being thrown, not to where the receiver is and that’s what Travon is doing.”
One other factor is Diggs played wide receiver in high school and his freshman season at Alabama.
Diggs can recognize receiver concepts quickly because he, well, used to do those and his brother, Stefon Diggs is an NFL wide receiver. Krause said playing centerfield in college also helped him measure the ball as a free safety, allowing him to track the ball sideline-to-sideline.
“Catching the ball as a wide receiver is one thing, catching the ball as a cornerback is a totally different thing,” Crockett said. “It’s a totally different eye adjustment. As a wide receiver, you’re looking into the ball. As a cornerback, you’re looking back to the ball most of the time. You have to have good eye training and go from one direction to the next direction.”
Diggs has intercepted a pass in six consecutive games. Can this stretch be compared to Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak, the longest in Major League Baseball history? Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double for three consecutive seasons. Brett Favre made an NFL-record 297 consecutive starts at quarterback.
What Diggs is accomplishing is hard. Right?
“It’s rare because the first thing that you want to do is, I don’t want to get beat,” said Cowboys secondary/defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt. “I don’t want to get beat. So, for you to have that mindset that I’m going to go make that play, I don’t think a lot of guys have the confidence and then go do it. And then the ball skills that go along with the confidence. So, that gives him the opportunity to make some of the plays that he’s made.”
Everson Walls, the Cowboys’ all-time leader in interceptions with 57, had six interceptions in seven weeks in the 1982 season. Walls opened the 1985 season with four picks in the first five weeks and in 1987 had four more INTs in the last five weeks.
In the 2006 season, Samuel had seven interceptions in a six-week stretch. That same season, Samuel had 12 interceptions, with 10 coming in the regular season.
“I think I got seven in seven games,” Krause said. “You know what’s going to happen to Diggs? They’re going to stop throwing in his territory. It happened to me. I went [from] 12 (1964) to [two in 1967] to [eight in 1967]. Everybody says what’s happening with Krause? Well, they weren’t throwing at me. All I know is I got 81 of the suckers.”
Quarterbacks will stop throwing in Diggs’ direction, which can lead to frustrating results. Diggs will take out a receiver without getting chances to obtain more turnovers. The other thing Diggs can do is what Samuel started doing.
“You talk more [expletive],” Samuel said. “You make them feel like they don’t even like to compete. You tell them [they’re scared].”
Of course, NFL offenses throw all over the field, so ignoring one part of it is doubtful. Yet, Diggs might be required to take on an opponent’s best receiver.
“That’s why they say cornerback is the hardest position to play other than quarterback,” Crockett said, “because every play you have to play mental as a corner. You don’t know when you’re going to get attacked.”
Diggs is taking the attention he’s receiving with a calmness. He says the season he’s having is expected because he’s worked so hard at it.
When Diggs was asked do people realize how hard it is to get an interception in the NFL he said, “I don’t think so.”
How hard is it?
“It depends on who you are.”
Easy for you?
“Yeah. Yeah.”
Krause will be watching Sunday night.