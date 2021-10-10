ARLINGTON — This Cowboys team sure feels different than ones in recent memory.
Another example came Sunday.
Anthony Brown intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a 45-yard touchdown, completing a 44-20 rout of the injury-ravaged New York Giants. Here are five quick takeaways from the game.
Ridiggulous
Trevon Diggs broke up a first-quarter pass and motioned “this close” with an index finger and thumb. Later, he high-pointed a pass but landed out of bounds on the Giants sideline. He motioned “this close” again.
The Cowboys cornerback flirted with interceptions, it seeming like only a matter of time.
It was.
Diggs intercepted Giants quarterback Mike Glennon during the third quarter because of course he did. He became the second player in Cowboys history to intercept a pass in each of the teams’ first five games of a season, joining cornerback Don Bishop who did so in 1961.
Both totaled six interceptions through those five games.
No Cowboys player has ever intercepted a pass in each of the first six.
Cowboys smooth without Jaylon Smith
The Cowboys adjusted in their first game following Jaylon Smith’s release.
Usually, the linebacker stands at the center of the player huddle following pregame warmups, breaking down the team before its return to the locker room. Quarterback Dak Prescott handled that role Sunday. Smith is also among the key players featured in a pregame hype video played inside AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys edited him out of the video.
When the game began, Dallas worked around his absence, too.
Rookie linebacker Jabril Cox beat New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to the pylon on a third-and-goal scramble during the second quarter. It was the most impactful play of the fourth-round pick’s young NFL career, and it seems fair to question whether Smith would’ve had the footspeed to make it.
Cox’s stop proved fateful.
Jones suffered a concussion on their collision, making him one of three key Giants players who didn’t make it out of the first half. He and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were both carted to the locker room. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) exited, too.
Cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee) was forced out in the second half.
Toney a future problem
There was nothing wide receiver Kadarius Toney could do to rally the Giants past the Cowboys.
He knows. He sure tried.
The Giants rookie dazzled after the catch while totaling 10 receptions for 189 yards. When that didn’t work, he threw an errantly-placed punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee during the fourth quarter. Both players were penalized, but as the main aggressor, Toney was ejected from the game.
The NFL will review the scrum. Toney is certain to be fined, although he barely grazed Kazee’s ear hole from point-blank range. Kazee will likely be fined, too.
Punch aside, Toney looks like he’ll be a problem for Dallas and the rest of the NFC East in the years to come.
Zeke impressive again
Ezekiel Elliott did enough in the first four games to reclaim his standing as one of the NFL’s premier running backs.
He is now reinforcing that status.
Elliott rushed 21 times for 110 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and added a 4-yard touchdown catch. The performance gave the Cowboys running back consecutive 100-yard games for the first time since he achieved three straight during the 2019 season.
Per usual, the Cowboys mixed in Tony Pollard with high level of success.
He surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage, logging 14 carries for 75 yards and four catches for 28.
Fast start
The Cowboys are 4-1 for the 17th time in team history, and as one would expect with 4-1 starts, that typically has worked out for them.
Fourteen of those 16 instances led to an eventual playoff berth, including Super Bowl titles during the 1992 and 1995 seasons. This is the franchise’s first 4-1 start since 2016 when the Cowboys lost in the divisional round.
Dallas is also 2-0 in the NFC East.
The only times the Cowboys started 4-1 and missed the postseason came in 1984 and 2008. They finished 9-7 both years.