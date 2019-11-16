MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Tom Stewart threw three touchdown passes, Aston Walter ran for 106 yards and Rice beat Middle Tennessee 31-28 on Saturday for its first win of the season.
Stewart was 18-of-23 passing for 222 yards and threw all three of his scores to Brad Rozner, who finished with eight catches for 130 yards. Walter had 15 carries that included a 34-yard touchdown run.
Stewart threw TD passes from the 30 and 18, and his 34-yarder with 14 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Owls (1-9, 1-5 Conference USA) a 31-14 halftime lead.
Asher O’Hara threw for 338 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4).
The Blue Raiders fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage but made it close with O’Hara’s 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and O’Hara’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Marshall with 3:22 remaining.
On the final drive, Rice converted on third-and-11 and chewed up more than three minutes of clock before punting into the Middle Tennessee end zone with 16 seconds remaining.
UAB 37, UTEP 10
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP 37-10 on Saturday.
It was UAB’s 17th straight home win.
Hopkins’ rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.
Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.
UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.
Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.
Southern Mississippi 36, UTSA 17
SAN ANTONIO — Jack Abraham threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, De’Michael Harris had 121 yards rushing and two TDs, and Southern Miss beat UTSA 36-17 on Saturday night.
Abraham was 22-of-34 passing with one interception. Quez Watkins had seven receptions for 137 yards and Tim Jones had 97 yards receiving and a score on eight catches for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-1 Conference USA).
Harris took a handoff and raced up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown to give Southern Miss a 16-10 lead with 1:55 left in the first half.
On the first possession of the second half, Watkins caught a short pass, split a pair of defenders and went untouched for a 77-yard TD catch.
Lowell Narcisse connected with Carlos Strickland II for a 51-yard touchdown to cut UTSA’s deficit to 23-17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter but Harris answered with a 33-yard scoring run less than two minutes later and Kevin Perkins scored on a 39-yard run to make it 36-17 with 4:45 left in the game.
Narcisse passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (4-6, 3-3).
The Golden Eagles moved into a tie with Louisiana Tech atop the C-USA West Division standings. The Bulldogs, who lost 31-10 at Marshall on Saturday, beat Southern Miss 45-30 on October 19.