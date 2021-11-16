The Cowboys have a commanding three-game lead in the win column in the NFC East standings. At this point, just beyond the halfway juncture of the expanded 17-game schedule, it would take an epic collapse for Dallas not to claim the postseason berth that comes with winning the division title.
In fact, the New York Times’ playoff machine lists Dallas with a 93% chance to win the East, with a 97% chance to qualify for the postseason.
So let’s turn our attention to the NFC playoff outlook and the race for the conference’s top seed. Remember, under the expanded playoff format, only the No. 1 seeds in each conference receive a first-round playoff bye. The other six teams face off on wild-card weekend.
Currently, the Cowboys (7-2) would qualify as the third seed out of the NFC. NYT gives Dallas a 17% chance to claim the first-round bye. Here’s an updated glance at the NFC playoff picture (with NYT’s odds for each team claiming the top seed):
NFC playoff race
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (North), 8-2, 34% chance for first-round bye
2. Arizona (West), 8-2, 33% chance for first-round bye
3. Dallas (East), 7-2, 17% chance for first-round bye
4. Tampa Bay (South), 6-3, 7% chance for first-round bye
Wild Cards
5. LA Rams, 7-3, 7% chance for first-round bye
6. New Orleans, 5-4, 2% chance for first-round bye