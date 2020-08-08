SULPHUR SPRINGS — State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, has won the Republican nomination to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, on the November ballot — and will likely succeed him.
Fallon prevailed Saturday on the first ballot held by county and precinct chairs who had been tasked with replacing Ratcliffe on the November ballot. Fallon won a clear majority of the group, getting 82 votes. The runner-up was former Ratcliffe staffer Jason Ross, who received 34 votes.
The district is solidly red, so Fallon is expected to win in November even though a Democrat, Russell Foster, is also on the ballot.
In his victory speech, Fallon said he “didn’t get 82 votes — I had 82 friends who supported me.” He also promised to get to work in the district on helping President Donald Trump get reelected. Polls continue to show the race is close in Texas.
“We need to make sure that we run the score up in CD-4 so we can help President Trump carry this state and save our country, and we only have a few months left to do that,” Fallon said. “As hard as you’ve seen me work in the last three months, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”
The unique election was prompted earlier this year when Ratcliffe was confirmed as director of national intelligence, creating a vacancy in the largely rural northeast Texas district. Gov. Greg Abbott opted against calling a special election to finish Ratcliffe’s term, so the winner in the November election will take office in January to serve a full new term.
At least 18 candidates ran for the nomination on Saturday. Only 12 were nominated from the floor at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.
The third-place finisher was Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom, who garnered 16 votes. None of the other nine candidates broke double digits.
Fallon and Ross had been viewed as two of the more serious contenders. Ross touted his closeness to Ratcliffe — he was endorsed by the former incumbent’s wife — and played up his long residency in the district. Fallon pitched himself as the most proven conservative and shrugged off criticism that he was a political opportunist from outside the district.
While Ross showed off his connections to the Ratcliffes, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz boosted Fallon, even traveling to Sulphur Springs on Saturday to campaign for Fallon prior to the vote. In the morning, Cruz stumped for Fallon before two groups of 40 delegates.
Fallon’s victory means there will be a special election to replace him in Texas Senate District 30, which is safely Republican. The timing of that special election depends on when Fallon vacates the seat, either by resigning early or taking office in January.