DALLAS — Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West said he was involved in a confrontation at DFW International Airport Wednesday that led to him “flicking” the mask off a person who insulted West for walking through the airport maskless.
West said in a statement that DFW Airport police responded and took a report. The statement said West was walking through the airport when somebody “cursed and insulted” him for not wearing a mask.
“After being berated, West responded by flicking the individual’s mask off,” the statement said.
DFW Airport police did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. DFW Airport, like all airports, requires travelers to wear masks while walking through the terminal.
On Twitter, West provided more details. He said the person called West an “idiot,” prompting West to walk over to him. West did not identify the other person in his tweets or statement.
“I pulled down his mask and said see, nothing happened,” West tweeted.
West said the person “put up his fists” before West walked away.
“There’s no mask law, nothing has ever passed in the US House and Senate making wearing a mask law,” West tweeted.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order the day after his inauguration that requires masks on public transportation. The TSA says it will require masks in airports, buses and rail systems until at least January.
It’s not clear from either of West’s accounts whether the person knew who West was, though the written statement calls the individual a “left-wing partisan.”
West, a former congressman from Florida and ex-chair of the Texas GOP, has promoted alternate and unproven treatments to COVID-19 and eschewed vaccine — and mask mandates. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.