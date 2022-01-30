AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is running 11 percentage points ahead of Democrat Beto O’Rourke in this year’s race for Texas governor, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.
Buoyed by 2-to-1 support among white Texans and a growing number of voters who identify as Republican, Abbott leads O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup, 47%-36%. He even holds a narrow lead over O’Rourke among Hispanics, 40%-39%.
Registered voters are not in a great mood about Texas’ current direction: 50% say things are on the wrong track, compared with 49% who say the state is headed in the right direction.
Still, Abbott dodges much of the blame. His job rating has held at a respectable net approval, 50%-45%. While he’s still underwater with independent voters, with only 37% of them approving of how he’s performing, he draws unfavorable views from just 38% of all voters.
President Joe Biden is viewed unfavorably by 57% of Texans. That may be one factor weighing down O’Rourke, who in November was only six percentage points behind the incumbent. Abbott also has been linking the former El Paso congressman and presidential candidate to Biden, saying in ads that O’Rourke is too liberal and untrustworthy to lead Texas.
The poll, conducted Jan. 18-25, surveyed 1,082 adults who are registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Abbott increased his lead over O’Rourke, which in November stood at just 45%-39%, with modest, “single-digit shifts” among various constituencies, said UT-Tyler political scientist Mark Owens, the poll’s director.
“It’s not the absence of McConaughey,” he said, referring to Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who flirted for more than a year with the idea of running for governor but ultimately decided against doing so. In a head-to-head showdown between Abbott and O’Rourke, voters of each major party still favor their party’s frontrunner by roughly 8-to-1 margins, Owens said.
O’Rourke has accused Abbott of endangering Texans when he overrode local officials’ public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to bolster the electrical grid by ensuring that natural gas companies as well as power generators weatherize facilities. However, while the well-funded Abbott has been running TV and radio ads touting his achievements, O’Rourke is still raising the funds needed for a sustained statewide ad blitz.
Owens cited another factor helping Abbott.
“Without the Legislature in session, Gov. Abbott is back to his position as the focal point of Texas politics and calls from Republicans to have a fourth special session have largely subsided,” he said.
One further finding by the poll buttresses Republican optimism going into the 2022 midterm elections: By 54%-44%, voters favor a generic GOP candidate for the Texas House over a Democrat. Two years ago, by 51%-49%, all voters favored a generic Democratic candidate for state representative, including 59% of independents. Now, independents break for the Republican Texas House candidate, 54%-39%.
In a second hot statewide race, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s support among fellow Republicans is well below what he needs to avoid a runoff primary. Just 33% of likely primary voters say they’d endorse Paxton for a third term, meaning he’d have to snare at least half of the 33% who are undecided to win renomination outright after the initial primary election on March 1. George P. Bush is running second, with 19%, and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert third, with 8%.
On issues
On issues, as the likelihood increases that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade this year, Texas voters say by 53% to 45% that the court should not topple its landmark decision in 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion during the first trimester of a pregnancy.
Among women voters, the sentiment was more pronounced: 58% said justices should not overturn Roe vs. Wade.
A plurality of all voters wanting abortion rights voided favor banning the procedure after six weeks of a pregnancy, as Texas currently is doing, versus after 15 weeks, as a Mississippi law being appealed to the Supreme Court prescribes. Of voters who want the court to reverse itself on abortion, 39% prefer a six-week ban; 23% favor outlawing abortions after 15 weeks; and 36% say they’re not sure.
On other hot topics, while 46% of all registered voters say they’re confident the state’s electricity grid is prepared to avoid blackouts this winter, 47% say they aren’t. And by a plurality of 42%-37%, they believe state officials are most responsible for a successful grid, compared with energy companies.
Enforcing regulations to stop the spread of coronavirus and strengthening the grid should be higher public policy priorities for Texas than securing the Texas-Mexico border, according to narrow majorities of all voters.
Reducing COVID-19 infections ranks higher than border security, 52%-42%. And bolstering the energy grid ranks higher than border security, 50%-41%, the poll found. While large majorities of Republicans disagreed, more than three-quarters of Democrats, but also majorities of independents, gave border security a lesser ranking as a priority than the pandemic and avoiding a repetition of last February’s deadly storm and utility outages.
On wearing of masks at public schools, 25% of voters favor no mandates, 28% would allow school districts to decide and 41% say masks should be required in all K-12 classrooms.
On the recent migrant surge, 54% of voters say they support use of state funds to deploy National Guard and Department of Public Safety officers to patrol the Texas-Mexico border, as Abbott ordered last March. 33% oppose.
A plurality of voters (48%) agree that a wall along the border is necessary for a safe border, while 37% disagree. However, 52% of voters believe the state’s commitment to extend a border wall at a cost of $20 million per mile is either a waste or involves money that would be better spent on technology. Another 36% say the pledge by Abbott and state lawmakers to extend the border wall is reasonable.
By 51%-28%, Texans support granting permanent legal status to immigrants who entered the country without authorization when they were children.