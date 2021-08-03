OXNARD, Calif. — Dak Prescott has now gone one week without throwing a football.
Can you say two?
Mike McCarthy announced that his starting quarterback wouldn’t throw in Tuesday’s practice, won’t play in Thursday’s preseason opener and essentially ruled him out of Saturday’s practice with the LA Rams. The Cowboys head coach stressed the timeline is the result of a more conservative approach by the organization rather than a setback in Prescott’s rehabilitation.
“We’ve taken a step back,” McCarthy said before his players took the field for their final practice before facing Pittsburgh in the Hall of Fame Game. “We still feel the same about the type of injury but we became more conservative with the timeline.
“After the research and looking at it, we don’t want it to turn into something big. He’s doing everything that he possibly can. We’re just being a little more conservative with his rehab.”
Conservative? A better word would be realistic.
Prescott pulled himself out of practice July 28 when his throwing arm didn’t feel right. Sources said the MRI revealed a latissimus strain of the muscle that connects the bone of the upper arm to the spine and the hip. A mild or Grade 1 strain — the case here — typically requires at least two weeks to heal.
McCarthy and others in the organization expressed optimism in the aftermath of the injury that the quarterback would only be out a few days. That timeline was based, in part, on the idea that if the season was underway, Prescott could manage injury over the course of the week and play.
But a strain is a tear of the muscle. Why throw, especially this early in camp, until the MRI shows it’s healed completely? It’s better to take two-plus weeks off now than to deal with this injury all season.
This conclusion crystallized after McCarthy met with the medical staff on Monday afternoon.
“If it was in season, I think it would be a different outlook, a different focus,” McCarthy said. “But because of where we are and with the extra week, we just want to make sure this doesn’t turn into something bigger.”
The Cowboys return to Southern California immediately after their game against the Steelers and are off Friday. The team practices against the Rams on Saturday then has two more days off after that.
Asked if it made sense for Prescott to skip the practice with the Rams since it would give him several more days to rest his arm, McCarthy responded, “that’s what we’re looking at.” That would make Aug. 10 the first practice where Prescott might throw.
That would be 14 days after the injury was diagnosed.
Once Prescott does begin to throw, it won’t be the same workload he had the first four practices of this camp. He will ramp back up to that point.
“I’m sure it will be some type of pitch count,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s normal, any time when you don’t throw, you will always work up to a certain number.
“He’s still doing all the running, doing all of the walk-thru reps. He’s still getting the work that he needs, taking a full load with the time clock and things like that. We’re just cutting out the throwing right now.”
None of this impacts the Cowboys — and Prescott’s — desire to have him play at least part of one pre-season game. McCarthy said the game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21 will be the team’s dress rehearsal for the regular season.
“It’s not really a matter of how much he plays, it’s who he plays with,” McCarthy said of his starting quarterback. “It’s more about the coordination and timing of who he’s in there with.
“I don’t think you play your starter just to play him. It’s about the group that’s out there for his snaps."