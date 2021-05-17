WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to weigh a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, with implications for an even more restrictive Texas law — and the potential to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
The Texas Legislature passed a bill this month banning abortion the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is as early as 6 weeks, and often before women even know they are pregnant.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will eagerly sign it into law.
Monday’s unsigned order granting a hearing in the Mississippi case left no doubt that Roe, a case that originated in Texas, is in the crosshairs. Justices invited arguments on the core dispute: the constitutionality of bans on abortion before the point of fetal viability.
Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz called it a “very encouraging” sign that the court “will revisit and correct flawed abortion legal precedent.”
The development was met with trepidation by groups that have long resisted efforts in Texas and elsewhere to chip away at abortion rights, and to find a case that might catalyze an outright reversal of Roe.
As recently as last year, the Supreme Court struck down an effort to ban pre-viability abortion.
But thanks to Donald Trump “packing the courts with extremists,” the threat of a “shameful” reversal has escalated, said Caroline Duble, political director at Avow, a Texas group that advocates for abortion rights.
“Abortion is still legal in Texas, and all 50 states, and we plan to do everything we can to protect and expand access, because abortion helps our communities and our families thrive,” she said.
It’s the first major abortion case to reach the court since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. Trump, aided by GOP allies who would soon lose their Senate majority, quickly replaced her with Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
That cemented Trump’s stamp on the high court, shifting it to a 6-3 conservative majority.
Barrett’s writings suggest she’ll be a reliable vote to overturn Roe and allow sweeping restrictions on abortion.
When the Texas House approved the fetal heartbeat bill on May 6, Abbott tweeted that he “can’t wait to sign it.”
The Senate sent it to his desk a week later, last Thursday.
The bill includes an exception if the life of the woman is in danger, but no exception if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.
The high court will hear arguments in the Mississippi case next fall, with a decision unlikely before spring 2022.
That state’s law involves a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in case of medical emergency or “a severe fetal abnormality” — well before the third trimester begins in week 27, the cutoff envisioned in Roe and upheld in a succession of related cases.
Mississippi’s only abortion clinic sued, and lower courts blocked the law as a blatant constitutional violation of Roe.
Abortion rights activists sounded the alarm Monday.
NARAL Pro-Choice America called it “an ominous sign” for the court to agree to review restrictions that so clearly run afoul of the Roe precedent.
“If Roe v. Wade were to fall as a result of this case, states across the country are poised to ban abortion,” said NARAL chief campaigns and advocacy officer Christian LoBue. “Although Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he leaves behind a dark legacy of anti-choice, anti-freedom judges hostile to our fundamental rights.”
Anti-abortion groups cheered the court’s latest move.
“This is a landmark opportunity for the Supreme Court to recognize the right of states to protect unborn children from the horrors of painful late-term abortions,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, which works to elect anti-abortion politicians. “It is time for the Supreme Court to catch up to scientific reality and the resulting consensus of the American people as expressed in elections and policy.”
“This is big,” said Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life. “This is not a case simply on regulations of the procedure or the places where it is performed. ... More and more states, including Mississippi, have been passing laws to protect babies before viability [approximately 22 weeks].”
At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden is is “committed to codifying” abortion rights first recognized in Roe.
“Over the last four years, critical rights like the right to health care and the right to choose have been under withering and extreme attack, including through draconian state laws,” she said.
Chief Justice John Roberts voted last June with Ginsburg and three other liberals to block a law that would have shuttered all of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, imposing a de facto statewide ban. An appointee of George W. Bush, Roberts puts a high premium on the doctrine of stare decisis — meaning the court should respect its own precedents and only reverse course in extreme circumstances.
But his control on such contentious issues eroded during the Trump era.
Barrett was the third justice appointed by Trump. The threat to abortion rights is a key motivation among Democrats pressuring Biden to expand the court, which has held at nine justices since 1869.
Jane Roe was the legal pseudonym for a Dallas woman who had sought an abortion in 1969. Stymied, Norma McCorvey ended up giving birth to her third child, who she gave up for adoption.
Henry Wade was the Dallas County district attorney at the time.
McCorvey came forward as Roe soon after the ruling. In 1995, befriended by pastor Flip Benham, the Dallas-based head of Operation Rescue at the time, she became an evangelical Christian and shifted to ardent anti-abortion crusader. She died in 2017.
Her case reached the Supreme Court, which in 1973 ruled 7-2 that women have a right to privacy that includes a right to abortion in the first and second trimester of pregnancy. The court allowed reasonable health regulations in the second trimester, and state-imposed bans later in pregnancy as the fetus became viable.
Given the advances since Roe, fetuses can survive outside the womb around week 24 — well before the start of the third trimester in week 27 — though premature infants born that early still face difficulties and high mortality. (Legal scholars had long regarded it as inevitable that Roe’s trimester formulation would become outdated.)
“The medical advances made in our knowledge of unborn children and their care and treatment are astonishing,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, lauding the Supreme Court for taking up the case. “Today, viability is not a characteristic of the baby but of how advanced our technology has become.”
A 5-4 court in 1989 upheld a number of restrictions in Missouri, but at least nominally reaffirmed Roe.
Another 5-4 decision in 1992 again reaffirmed and undermined Roe. In Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, the court replaced the trimester scheme with a new standard: whether restrictions imposed an “undue burden” on women seeking an abortion. The court threw out a requirement for spousal notification but upheld four other restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period and, for minors, parental consent.