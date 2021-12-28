Family members of a teenager killed by a police officer at a store last week are demanding justice from the Los Angeles Police Department after the 14-year-old girl ended up as "collateral damage" and died in her mother's arms.
Valentina Orellana-Peralta and her mother, Soledad Peralta, were shopping for Christmas clothes at a Burlington store when the teenager was killed by a bullet intended for an assault suspect.
At a news conference outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday, Peralta said in a statement read by attorney Ben Crump that she and her daughter had heard screaming and commotion outside the dressing room.
Valentina locked the dressing room door to protect her and her mother. They held each other tight, closed their eyes and started praying for safety, Peralta said.
Peralta said she and her daughter felt an explosion that threw them to the ground.
Valentina "started having convulsions," Peralta's statement said. "I had no idea she had been shot. Her body went limp. I tried to wake her up by shaking her, but she didn't wake up."
Valentina died in her arms, Peralta said.
Peralta wailed for help, she said, but no one came.
"The police did not come to help me or my daughter, but I kept screaming," she said. "When the police finally came, they took me out of the dressing room and left my daughter laying there. I wanted them to help her, but they just left her laying there alone."
Valentina's father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, had planned to come to the United States from Chile to be with her for Christmas, he said in Spanish during Tuesday's news conference.
"His only solace is to bury his daughter now," an interpreter said.
Valentina had been in the U.S. for about six months before her death, her parents said. The teen, who loved the color pink and had ordered a skateboard from Amazon to surprise her dad, had dreamed of becoming an engineer and building robots. Before she went shopping one last time, she told her father how excited she was to have passed her math and physics exams. She longed to become an American citizen and to one day enjoy a Los Angeles Lakers game with her father, to see basketball great LeBron James in person.
Larenas is still in disbelief that his daughter could have been killed by a police officer - in the U.S.
"It is like my whole heart had been ripped out of my body," he said in a statement read by Crump. "My daughter was special. She had dreams and tragically those dreams have been overshadowed by this nightmare that has prevented me from sleeping at night."
The skateboard Valentina ordered online arrived Christmas Eve, a day after her death. Larenas said he will deliver her presents to her grave instead of enjoying them in person.
"If it was your baby girl, wouldn't you demand justice, too?" he asked.
Crump and the law firm Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi are representing Valentina's family members.
The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Tuesday's news conference.
A Burlington spokeswoman said the company is supporting authorities in the investigation.
"At Burlington, our hearts are heavy as a result of the tragic incident that occurred at our North Hollywood, Calif., store," the spokeswoman said. "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates."
Police had responded to reports of an assault at the store, where they found a man who had attacked customers with a bike lock. One officer fired a rifle at him three times, video shows. At least one bullet pierced a wall of the dressing room, killing Valentina.
After the shooting, the authorities found a hole in a wall and, behind it, saw Valentina in the dressing room. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a statement. The cause of death was a gunshot wound in the chest, according to the coroner's office.
Rahul Ravipudi is representing Valentina's mother. "Today is not about what's going to happen next," Ravipudi said at the news conference. "Today is about what the family is going through."
The LAPD released footage on Monday showing a man assaulting customers with a "heavy-duty cable lock" before police arrived. That man, identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, also was killed by police.
Ravipudi said his firm has sent a request for all evidence in the case "so the LAPD can't drive the narrative of what they did."
"Justice 4 Valentina" signs were scattered about the news conference outside police headquarters, and a floral decoration at the site carried a picture of Valentina. Crump said her parents are trying to figure out how to get out of bed each day.
"[Larenas] hasn't slept since his only biological child was killed. ... There are so many questions that they want answered," the lawyer said before ending with a chant: "Valentina's life matters!"