KENOSHA, Wis. — A prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began his closing argument on Monday with an acknowledgment that the case had been clouded by politics, by feverish media coverage, by anger and outrage on both the right and the left.
“Look for the truth,” Thomas Binger, the prosecutor, urged the jury. “So many people look at this case and they see what they want to see.”
Mark Richards, a defense lawyer, echoed the sentiment in his own closing argument.
“This case is not a game,” Richards said. “Use your common sense and good judgment.”
The jury will begin on Tuesday to deliberate the fate of Rittenhouse, who is accused of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felonies in the shootings of three men in the aftermath of protests in 2020. Throughout the morning and afternoon on Monday, the panel of Kenosha County residents watched intently as lawyers delivered dueling narratives.
When graphic images of the two men who died and a third man who was injured were displayed on television screens, several jurors winced and looked away. They grew visibly tired as closing arguments dragged into the late afternoon.
Binger, over the course of a two-hour closing argument, tried to convince the jury that Rittenhouse had behaved in an ignorant and reckless fashion that resulted in the deaths of two people and the maiming of another.
On Aug. 25, 2020, the day of the shootings, Rittenhouse traveled to downtown Kenosha, which had erupted in protests that included looting and arson after a white police officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Jacob Blake, a Black resident. Rittenhouse has said he went to Kenosha to protect property and provide medical treatment, but things quickly got violent after someone near him fired a gun.
At the center of the trial is the question of whether Rittenhouse was reasonable in his belief that shooting the three men was necessary to save himself from death or serious injury.
Binger, the prosecutor, showed jurors a drone video on Monday that he said showed evidence that Rittenhouse had provoked the confrontation by pointing his gun at a bystander and prompting Joseph Rosenbaum, who died after being shot four times, to give chase.
“When the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense,” he said. “You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”