The rock star born in Dallas as Marvin Lee Aday, known most of his life as Meat Loaf, has died. He was 74.
On stage, Meat Loaf was a hulking, frenzied presence. The albums he produced in the studio sold by the tens of millions. His 1977 debut album, Bat Out of Hell, was one of the best-selling albums of all time. He appeared in several movies, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.
He died Thursday, according to a family statement released on Facebook. The cause of his death was not disclosed.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” according to the post on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page.
“He was quite different, not like everyone else, and he played that to his own advantage — and I admire guys like that,” said Mike Rhyner, a former host on KTCK SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket.
Aday was a native of Dallas. He was the son of Wilma Artie Hukel, a schoolteacher who raised him on her own after divorcing his alcoholic father, Orvis Wesley Aday, a police officer who had befriended Jack Ruby.
Aday told several versions of the origin of his stage name. In an interview with The News in 2015, when he returned to Thomas Jefferson High School to be recognized in a class of distinguished alumni, he shared one:
“My father gave me the name Meat when I rolled out of [Baylor] hospital,” he told Robert Wilonsky. “The ‘Loaf’ came later, at Cary Middle School, when I stepped on the [football] coach’s foot. Everybody laughed. But everyone in eighth grade thinks everything’s funny. The next day on my locker they taped a piece of paper that said ‘Meat Loaf.’”
At TJ, Aday started his performance career as a singer and actor. He attended Lubbock Christian College and what is now the University of North Texas.
Before acting, he played defensive tackle for TJ. A Sept. 26, 1964, Dallas Morning News article recounts his recovery of a key fumble during TJ’s 27-0 victory of Adamson High School.
His mother was a teacher in Dallas public schools for 25 years, spending the final decade of her life at F.P. Caillet Elementary in northwest Dallas, according to her Aug. 5, 1967, obituary in The News.
In 2015, Meat Loaf told The News that he left Dallas shortly after her death.
“When she died it really freaked me out,” he said. “I just blocked it. I still block it. That’s why I left Dallas.”
He left for Los Angeles after college and fronted the band Meat Loaf Soul. He alternated between music and the stage, recording briefly for Motown, opening for such acts as The Who and the Grateful Dead, and appearing in the Broadway production of Hair.
By the mid-1970s, he was playing the lobotomized biker Eddie in the theater and film versions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He had also served as an understudy for his friend, John Belushi, for the stage production of National Lampoon and had begun working with Jim Steinman and Todd Rundgren on Bat Out of Hell.
Bat Out of Hell came out in 1977. The album’s seven tracks included “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”
In 1993, his song “I’d Do Anything for Love (but I Won’t Do That)” was his only track to top the Billboard 100 singles chart, but it won him the 1994 Grammy Award for best rock vocal solo performance.
Meat Loaf released 12 studio albums, the last being “Braver Than We Are” in 2016.
He had health problems throughout his career. In 2003, he had heart surgery after collapsing onstage at Wembley Arena in London. In 2013, he told The Guardian that he was retiring after another farewell tour, citing “18 concussions. My balance is off. I’ve had a knee replacement. I’ve got to have the other one replaced.”
In 2020 he sued a Dallas hotel and horror convention after a fall from a stage that he said left him seriously injured and unable to perform. In the court filing, the entertainer argued that the Hyatt hotel chain and Texas Frightmare Weekend did not provide a safe environment at the 2019 convention at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel. In separate court filings, Hyatt and the convention denied having responsibility for the fall. Aday spent 12 days at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Grapevine, then an additional 30 days in a Nashville hospital.
In his 2015 visit to Dallas, Meat Loaf addressed TJ students and staff with a brief speech on the stage he started his career.
“These things happened, and they led to this without me knowing it at the time,” he said of his career. “It wasn’t planned. You just have to be ready for the opportunities. Some people say, ‘He got lucky.’ Sure, because you make your own luck — by hustling, by networking, by really doing it and never giving up.”
Meat Loaf is the second nationally known entertainer from TJ to recently pass away. Last month, Michael Nesmith, a TJ alum who rose to fame as a member of The Monkees, died at 78.