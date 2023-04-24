Facebook users can apply for their share of a $725 million privacy lawsuit settlement if they had accounts between May 2007 and December 2022.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed to the payments to settle a class action lawsuit alleging it allowed Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, to access about 87 million users’ personal information.
To claim their share, people must apply online or mail their forms by Aug. 25. Applicants are required to provide their name, address, Facebook handle and payment information.
Payments will be calculated by a points system, but applicants should not expect a windfall. An estimated 240 million Americans had Facebook accounts in 2022 alone.
Users will be assigned one point for each month in which they had an activated Facebook account. The settlement administrator will then add up the total points assigned to all claimants and divide that number by the net settlement amount, $725 million minus administrative costs and other fees, to determine the amount of money available for each point, according to the settlement website.
A final hearing to approve the settlement is set for Sept. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. If approved, settlements would be distributed as soon as possible, the settlement website says.
The 2018 class action lawsuit alleged that Cambridge Analytica paid Facebook for users’ data, allowing the Trump campaign to target some users. In addition to Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz worked with the firm before dropping out of the 2016 presidential race.
Meta, which denies any liability or wrongdoing, has said the data may have been improperly shared with the firm.