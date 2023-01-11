A Federal Aviation Administration systems outage that shut down the nation’s flight system Wednesday morning and caused thousands of delays is just the latest in a series of technology breakdowns within the agency that oversees flying for the world’s biggest travel market.

While the FAA is still trying to figure out what led to a shutdown of a critical flight safety system that forced all domestic flights to be grounded for more than 90 minutes, the last two years have exposed technology and staffing issues that have frustrated airlines and passengers.

