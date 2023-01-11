A Federal Aviation Administration systems outage that shut down the nation’s flight system Wednesday morning and caused thousands of delays is just the latest in a series of technology breakdowns within the agency that oversees flying for the world’s biggest travel market.
While the FAA is still trying to figure out what led to a shutdown of a critical flight safety system that forced all domestic flights to be grounded for more than 90 minutes, the last two years have exposed technology and staffing issues that have frustrated airlines and passengers.
“We have a system where air traffic control systems go down entirely,” said Michael Boyd, an aviation consultant with Boyd Group International in Colorado. “We’ve had issues with staffing, we’ve had issues with morale, and we have the biggest domestic air transportation system in the world and we don’t have an FAA system that can handle it.”
Just last week, a computer issue caused delays at Florida airports after problems with the FAA’s En Route Automation Modernization system, or the heart of today’s air traffic control. ERAM replaced its 40-year-old predecessor in 2015, providing the FAA with the foundation required to enable improved management and navigation.
The FAA stated on its site that the new ERAM system increases air traffic flow and improves automated navigation and airspace conflict issues, both of which the FAA said are vital to prevent gridlock and delays as stress grows on the nation’s aviation system.
In June, airlines refused to take the blame alone for heavy flight traffic and disruptions along the East Coast. The carriers pointed to the FAA’s understaffing with federal officials accusing airlines of planning more flights than they were capable of handling. The FAA said it added controllers in high-traffic areas and added alternate routes to keep planes moving.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called airline leaders to a virtual meeting and threatened to punish carriers that fail to meet consumer-protection standards set by his department, which includes the FAA, after more than 2,700 flights were canceled in a five-day stretch around Memorial Day.
Over a weekend in October 2021, Southwest canceled more than 2,000 flights after bad weather and air traffic control disruptions essentially shut down flights in and out of Florida, one of the travel industry’s busiest states.
That incident was blamed on a pileup of demands on Florida’s airspace, including space launches at the Kennedy Space Center, military jet maneuvers near Jacksonville, bad weather and an uptick in private planes.
U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Geoff Freeman said the most recent FAA system failure, which resulted in more than 3,000 flight delays and hundreds of cancellations, must spur federal action.
“Today’s FAA catastrophic system failure is a clear sign that America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades,” Freeman said. “Americans deserve an end-to-end travel experience that is seamless and secure. And our nation’s economy depends on a best-in-class air travel system.”