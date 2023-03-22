A potentially fatal fungus is spreading in the United States, but those with minimal health risks are likely in the clear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fungal species — Candida auris — spread at an “alarming rate” from 2020 to 2021, according to recently released CDC data. The agency said Monday it is becoming a more dangerous threat to public health and warned health care facilities to be on the lookout for the fungus in their patients.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags